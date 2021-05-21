Best Bluetooth keyboards for Amazon Fire HD 10 & 10 Plus Android Central 2021

Amazon makes some of the best Android tablets that are great for watching your favorite shows and playing games, but the tablets can also help you stay productive, too — especially with the latest update to the Fire HD 10 line-up. Using one of the best Bluetooth keyboards for the Amazon Fire HD 10, you can enjoy both worlds — work and play. There are many choices out there, from traditional styles to compact, but don't worry; we've got you covered to help you find the best for your needs.

Compact reliability : Logitech K380 Staff Pick The Logitech K380 is the perfect keyboard for anyone who wants a simple keyboard that wants a reliable and comfortable typing experience. This compact keyboard pairs quickly with up to three different devices and allows you to easily switch between those devices with a flip of a switch. Plus, you can get up to two years of use before needing fresh batteries. $30 at Amazon

$30 at Best Buy

$30 at B&H It all adds up : iClever BK10 This stainless steel Bluetooth keyboard from iClever is about more than just its looks. It maintains a strong connection to your tablet via Bluetooth 5.1 and lasts up to 90 hours of continuous use between charges. You also get a full-sized number pad built into the keyboard giving your even more functionality while on the go. $25 at Amazon A splash of color : Jelly Comb B046 If you are looking to add some color to your on-the-go productivity setup, this Bluetooth keyboard from Jelly Comb is for you. With three unique colors to choose from and black, your Fire HD 10 tablet will look great when propped up in the keyboard's built-in slot. The 180mAh battery means you get up to 40 hours of continuous use and six months of standby. From $33 at Amazon

$57 at Walmart Safe typing : Amazon Bluetooth Keyboard Case Amazon's Bluetooth keyboard case is made to fit your Fire HD 10 tablet perfectly. It will help protect your tablet while you're working on the go, and the detachable keyboard will help keep you on task. Its rechargeable battery can give you up to 400 hours of use and a year of standby. When using this keyboard case, you might forget you're working on a tablet and not a laptop. $50 at Amazon Night type : Arteck HB030B When day turns to night, and you still have work to do, you'll appreciate this backlit keyboard from Arteck. This keyboard's rechargeable battery powers not only your productivity sessions but also its LED backlight. You'll have seven different colors to choose from and two different brightness settings — so no more straining to see your keys. $20 at Amazon

$22 at Walmart Touch and go : Fintie Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad Even though when working on an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, you can use the touchscreen to move your cursor, sometimes a mouse is easier — but you don't want to carry another device. That's where this Bluetooth keyboard from Fintie comes in with its built-in touchpad. You get an excellent typing experience and a touchpad, and it all fits into an ultra-thin 4mm device. $26 at Amazon

Ready to work, anywhere

These days you can be productive almost anywhere. With the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets, you get a powerful device with a beautiful 10.1-inch screen perfect for watching movies and getting your work done. However, when it's time to buckle down do some typing, an on-screen keyboard isn't always the best option. This is when it's helpful to have a great Bluetooth keyboard handy.

If you only have long typing sessions every now and then, you will probably want to pair up the Logitech K380 with one of the best Amazon Fire HD 10 cases. This way, you can prop up your tablet while getting work done on this reliable and comfortable Bluetooth keyboard. But, if you want to be ready when the moment strikes, and you need to type as efficiently as possible, go for the Amazon Bluetooth Keyboard case. Not only is it an excellent keyboard, but you'll have everything you need in one device.