Black Friday is often considered to be a very U.S.-centric holiday, and while that may be true, that's not to say Canadian shoppers don't get to bask in killer deals as well. If you know where to look, it's very possible to save a ton of cash even if you live in the Great White North.
Unlike years past, Black Friday 2020 looks a bit different than normal. Instead of retailers trying to pack their stores with as many shoppers as possible, we're seeing tons of online deals that you can take advantage of from the comfort of your home. We've rounded up our favorites below, so feel free to browse through the best of what Canada Black Friday has to offer!
Best Canada Black Friday deals at a glance:
- Amazon: Shop the holiday dash deals now
- Best Buy: Early Black Friday deals are flowing
- Walmart: Holiday deals are ready to buy
- Newegg: Black Friday PC part deals galore
New sales/promotions are coming in all the time, so be sure to keep checking back as we regularly update this list with the best current offers.
High-end 4K
Samsung TU8000 Smart TV | Up to $100 off
Looking for the ultimate upgrade for your living room? Look no further than this deal on the Samsung TU8000. It's a 4K smart TV with tons of features, and for Black Friday, the 50 and 55-inch models are down to their lowest prices ever.
The best curated Black Friday deals
Smart home deals
Nvidia Shield Android TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player | $30 off at Amazon
Easily stream video from all your favorite services to display on the big screen with this handy device, which features 4K video resolution and supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control compatible smart home devices by voice and view everything from your live camera feeds to the weather on screen.
Amazon Fire TV Devices | from $29.99 at Amazon
All of the Amazon Fire TV Stick devices are now on sale at Amazon with prices starting as low as $17.99! This includes the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models.
Ring Video Doorbell (2020) | Up to 42% off at Amazon
Trust me, if you haven't already upgraded to a smart doorbell, you're going to want to do that... right now. Not only does it make it convenient to answer your door from anywhere in the world — or just upstairs if you're being lazy — but it works as a great security camera, too. Right now, Amazon has select Ring Video Doorbells on sale starting as low as $95 for Black Friday.
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera | $45 off at Amazon
This wireless, battery-powered HD security camera lets you monitor your home at any time, wherever you are, using an app on your phone. It's weather-resistant so you can place it indoors or outside, and it even lets you hear and speak with guests on the other end using the Blink app on your phone.
Philips Hue smart lighting | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Add Philips Hue smart lighting to your home at a discount with this Black Friday sale at Amazon. Starter kits, add-on bulbs and other lights are included in the sale while supplies last.
Ring Pathlight (4-pack) and Bridge bundle | $57 off at Amazon
Save over $55 on the Ring Pathlight 4-pack with the Ring Bridge at Amazon. These lights can be set to turn on whenever motion is detected and also can be connected to your other Ring smart devices at home via the included Ring Bridge.
Ring Floodlight and Bridge bundle | $30 off at Amazon
This battery-powered floodlight offers 600 Lumens of brightness and turns on automatically when motion is detected. With the Ring bridge, you'll be able to connect it with other Ring devices in your home and get notifications sent directly to your phone. Today's deal saves you $30 off the bundle.
Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | $185 off at Best Buy
Pick up the 8-piece Ring Alarm starter kit on sale at Best Buy and you'll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed. Today's deal saves you $185 off the regular cost of these products separately.
Amazon Echo Show 5 with smart plug | $52 off at Amazon
Amazon's Echo Show 5 is one of the best bedside or office clocks you can find. It's got a big, bright 5-inch display, a camera for video calls, and best of all, it can show all of your photos through Amazon Photos when you want to take a look at something that isn't work. Today you can save $40 and bundle it with a TP-Link smart plug for just $13 extra.
Audio deals
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $30 off at Amazon
The all-new Echo Dot smart speaker is now discounted by $30 at Amazon for Black Friday. This speaker lets you use Alexa to voice control compatible smart home devices, get the answers to your questions, play music, and more.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | $40 off at Amazon
Sitting in between the Echo Dot and Echo Studio (mentioned below), we have the regular Amazon Echo. This middle-child strikes a fantastic balance of offering powerful Alexa features and impressive sound quality for a respectable price. With a hefty $40 discount for Black Friday, it's a smart home speaker must-have!
Amazon Echo Studio | $70 off at Amazon
The Echo Studio gives you the same Alexa experience found on the Echo and Echo Dot, but it massively upgrades audio quality in every way imaginable. Featuring five directional speakers and support for a wide variety of high-quality audio formats, the Echo Studio makes all of your music sound downright incredible.
Sony XM3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones | $150 off at Best Buy
The Sony XM3 noise-canceling wireless headphones are currently discounted down to $299.99 at Best Buy, saving you $150 off their regular cost. These are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. They last for up to 30 hours on a single charge and can recharge for up to five hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.
JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Headphones | $130 off at Amazon
As much as we love the Sony XM3, we also understand not everyone has that kind of cash to spend. A nice step below them are the JBL Live 650, which pack a big punch for the price. You're getting 40mm drivers for big sound, 30-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and a premium design that looks stunning.
VANKYO C751 Wireless Headphones | $36 off at Amazon
Speaking of spending less money, another fantastic option comes in the form of the VANKYO C751. These budget headphones offer downright incredible value, including features like Bluetooth 5.0, hybrid active noise cancellation, and 30-hour battery life. For the price, you can't do much better than this.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | $70 off at Amazon
Sennheiser is one of the most respected names in the audio business, and as expected, its Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds stand out as some of the best in their class. They deliver stereo sound with deep bass, reliable battery life, and a sleek/comfortable design.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $52 off at Amazon
Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds are a steal at $200 — yes, they're that good — so at less than $150 for Black Friday, they're extra enticing. Only the black pair of earbuds are on sale for this low price, though the Blue and White colorways are both currently discounted as well.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $45 off at Amazon
Beans, beans, good for the heart. You've heard the saying, but have you heard these incredible earbuds? Featuring a bean-shaped design that molds into your ear, these are probably the most comfortable wireless earbuds you'll ever wear. Plus, they feature noise-canceling. At $172, these are an excellent deal.
JBL Flip 5 Eco Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $20 off at Amazon
There's no denying the importance of a good Bluetooth speaker. Whether you want to jam out to music in your backyard or catch up on podcasts while your shower, it's an invaluable tool. One of our favorite ones — the JBL Flip 5 — is on sale for $20 off thanks to Black Friday. It's compact, comes in fun colors, and sounds way better than you'd think a portable speaker is capable of sounding.
Phones, Tablets & Accessories deals
Amazon Fire HD 10 | $149.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $50 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it's available for everyone ahead of Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | $185 off at Amazon
The Galaxy S20 FE is our top Android phone of 2020, and right now, it can be yours for less during Black Friday. Amazon has the phone discounted by $185, bringing your final price down to just $765. As a reminder, you're getting a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and great cameras.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | $262 off at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering over $260 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G for Black Friday. This device features 128GB storage and comes in your choice of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black for this low price.
Samsung Galaxy A71 | $70 off at Best Buy
Now's your chance to save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 with this Black Friday deal at Best Buy. This device features 128GB storage, a 6.7-inch Infinity O display, 6GB RAM, four rear cameras, and more.
iPhone 11 devices (Refurbished) | Up to $101 off at Best Buy
Save up to $101 on select unlocked iPhone 11 devices this month at Best Buy in certified refurbished condition. This deal includes the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Your purchase also comes with a 90-day warranty. Other iPhone models are included in this offer as well with savings up to $349.
Amazon Kindle | $74.99 at Amazon
The entry-level Kindle is now discounted by $45 at Amazon. It features an adjustable front light, 4GB space for thousands of books, and a 6-inch anti-glare touchscreen. It also has Bluetooth for Audible audiobooks so you can switch between reading and listening.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $89.99 at Amazon
If you want an affordable tablet for your little one, this is the deal for you with the fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in a kid-proof case at a $40 discount. It also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | $100 off at Amazon
Last year's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy, and this Black Friday, it sees a massive $100 discount. The Watch Active 2 boasts a slim and lightweight design, ample health-tracking features, and responsive software that's a joy to use.
Fitbit Versa 3 | $50 off at Amazon
With the Versa 3, Fitbit has delivered its most polished smartwatch yet. It has a gorgeous design with an OLED display, a convenient watch band system, and a much better charger compared to previous models. If you want a single wearable for tracking your health and staying on top of notifications, this is it.
Fitbit Inspire 2 | $40 off at Amazon
If a full-on smartwatch experience isn't for you, you may be better off with something like the Fitbit Inspire 2. It's a fitness tracker and nothing more, allowing you to track your activity, sleep, and heart-rate in a lightweight and affordable package. During Black Friday, it's even more affordable than usual.
Laptop & PC Component deals
Speed and storage: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | $60 off
An SSD is an excellent way to add performance and storage to your custom PC, and for Black Friday, Amazon Canada has tons of SSD deals to choose from. One of the best is for the Samsung 860 EVO, offering 1TB of storage and 550MB/s read speeds for $60 off the retail price.
Crucial RAM | Up to 37% off at Amazon
Crucial makes some of the best RAM in the business, and no matter how much you need, Amazon has you covered for Black Friday discounts. From 8GB all the way up to a whopping 32GB, there are ample discounts to be had on RAM of all sizes right now.
Samsung 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor | $102 off at Amazon
A powerful gaming PC is nothing without a good monitor, so use this Black Friday to pick one up if you need to. This one from Samsung has a 24-inch screen size, a stunning curved design, and a crisp 1080p Full HD resolution. With support for AMD FreeSync, your games will look as smooth as can be.
SAITOR 1080P Webcam | $30 off at Amazon
Save $30 on the top-rated webcam at Amazon today! The Saitor webcam offers 1080p HD resolution at 30 frames per second and connects easily via USB — no software installation required.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Refurbished) | $300 off at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $300 off this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 laptop in refurbished condition. It was tested, inspected, and restored directly by Microsoft, and it even comes with a one-year Microsoft warranty.
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop | $50 off at Best Buy
The ASUS VivoBook Flip features a 14-inch touchscreen display and is versatile enough to flip its keyboard behind the screen so you can use this device in Tablet mode too.
Gaming deals
MSI GP65 Leopard Gaming Laptop | $200 off at Best Buy
The stellar GP65 Leopard Gaming Laptop by MSI is currently discounted by $200 at Best Buy for Black Friday. This 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel i7-10750H processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics at one of its best prices yet.
ASUS ROG Strix G15 | $100 off at Best Buy
Any money saved on a gaming laptop is always appreciated, and right now you can save $100 on a solid mid-range option from ASUS. It has inside a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti GPU.
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop | $291 off at Amazon
This is a laptop with a lot of power at a great price, thanks to AMD Ryzen powering it. Get inside a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU for some stellar FHD performance on the 15.6-inch display. It's also tested to ensure it can put up with some serious use and abuse.
Redragon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | 26% off at Amazon
Ready to take your PC gaming to the next level? It's time to upgrade to a proper mechanical gaming keyboard. Redragon's keyboard has everything you need for a top-notch experience, including fast performance, precise Cherry Red MX switches, and anti-ghosting support. For the price, it's one of the best deals around.
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset | $60 off at Amazon
Without a doubt, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is the gaming headset to get right now. If there's a feature you want, chances are the Arctis Pro has it. Highlights of the headset include dual-band wireless connectivity, hi-res speakers, long battery life, a high-quality mic, and a super-lightweight design. Yeah, it's pretty amazing.
Fosmon Dual Xbox Controller Charger Station | 15% off at Amazon
Xbox One users, listen up. We know how annoying the AA batteries powering your controllers are, so why not finally ditch them? This bundle from Fosmon includes two rechargeable battery packs plus a docking station so you can charge two controllers at once. It's a massive upgrade over juggling batteries all the time.
Xbox One/Series X Games | Up to $55 off at Amazon
Whether you're taking some time off for the holidays or just want to relax during the weekend, kicking back with a few video games is always a nice way to treat yourself. Amazon is currently offering up to $55 off select Xbox One/Series X titles, including the likes of Gears Tactics, Sea of Thieves, and more.
Television deals
Looking for the ultimate upgrade for your living room? Look no further than this deal on the Samsung TU8000. It's a 4K smart TV with tons of features, and for Black Friday, the 50 and 55-inch models are down to their lowest prices ever.
Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV | $500 off at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $500 off Samsung's 55-inch 4K UHD QLED Tizen Smart TV now through November 12. This TV lets you access services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max without needing another device plugged in.
LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV | $900 off at Best Buy
LG's 65-inch 4K UHD OLED webOS Smart TV is currently discounted by $900 at Best Buy. This TV features Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby HDR, and Dolby Atmos for a more cinematic experience.
Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Android Smart TV | $1,200 off at Best Buy
Sony's Bravia 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart TV is an Android TV model that lets you download apps and streaming services with ease. This sale is only good through November 12. You can also save up to $500 on select soundbars with its purchase.
Kitchen & Lifestyle deals
Ninja Professional Blender | $29 off at Amazon
The Ninja Professional Blender is discounted by nearly $30 at Amazon for Black Friday right now. This model offers 900 watts of performance power and is a great pick for crushing ice, whole fruits, and veggies within seconds.
Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler | $50 off at Amazon
Save nearly 50% on the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler this week at Amazon. This Black Friday deal brings its price down to $66.99. This griddler can be used as a contact grill, panini press, flat grill, and as a griddle. It features removable, nonstick grill and griddle plates.
Instant Pot Duo Star Wars Storm Trooper Pressure Cooker | $90 off at Best Buy
Whether you're a foodie or a Star Wars fan, this could end up being one of your best purchases this holiday season. This Instant Pot Duo has a special Star Wars Storm Trooper design, and today it's discounted by $90 at Best Buy!
ANTREE Pasta Maker Attachment | $34 off at Amazon
If you've always thought about making pasta but haven't committed yet, use Black Friday to change that! This pasta-making attachment from ANTREE is on sale right now, and it easily attaches to your existing KitchenAid stand mixer. Whether you want to make spaghetti, fettuccine, or lasagna, you can do it.
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer | 40% off at Amazon
It's time to stop guessing if your meat is done cooking — you're better than that. Know precisely how well done your food is with the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer. The easy-to-use design offers a result within 3-5 seconds, with ThermoPro promising high accuracy every single time.
Superfit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill / Walking Pad | $549 off at Best Buy
Save over 50% on the Superfit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill and Walking Pad during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. This model even features a built-in Bluetooth speaker and comes with a remote control for easy operation.
LifeStraw | 20% off at Amazon
Chances are you've heard of LifeStraw a lot at this point, but have you ever considered actually buying one? Whether you're out camping or find yourself in a survival situation, having a personal water filter in such a compact design really is amazing. And with a 99.9999% effectiveness rating, you can trust it to keep you safe.
THINKA Medical Face Masks | 32% off at Amazon
Face masks have quickly become a normal part of daily life, and if you're someone that prefers to use disposable masks, you can't pass up on this deal right here. Get 50 medical-grade face masks for 32% off the retail price only for Black Friday — keeping you and your wallet safe and happy.
23andMe Health + Ancestry | $125 off at Amazon
Ever wonder what your DNA says about your body's health? What about your ancestry? With this kit from 23andMe, you can find out both of those things. Order your kit, create an account, prepare a saliva sample, and ship it off to 23andMe. You'll then be able to view all of your results right on your phone! Now's the perfect time to buy, as Black Friday has 23andMe discounted by $125 when you clip the coupon on its product page!
When is Black Friday 2020?
Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, which means this year the holiday lands on November 27. However, retailers are holding their Black Friday sales much differently this year. We're already seeing sales go live in early November and more offers coming weekly rather than at the end of the month. Now is truly the time to start shopping!
When do Black Friday deals start?
Right now! Black Friday deals are already going live at retailers across Canada, including both online and in-store offers! Each retailer is different in how it will be running its sale, but we'll be sure to keep the list above updated with any new deals as soon as more worthwhile options are discovered.
