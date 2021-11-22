Canada Day Flag BackdropSource: Pixabay

Yes, we know Black Friday is often considered a very U.S.-centric holiday, and while that may be true, there are many retailers extending insane deals to our fellow friends up north in Canada. Now that we're getting closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the deals are still coming fast and often, so check back often for the best deals across all the retailers you want.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday isn't as crazy as it is in the U.S., and with people still navigating the pandemic, online shopping is still going to remain at its highest. We are seeing a lot of in-store and a lot of online deals that you can take advantage of from the comfort of your home. We've rounded up our favorites below, so feel free to browse through the best of what Canada Black Friday has to offer!

This list is being updated with new Black Friday deals all the time, so check back often.

jbl-free-II

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones

You can get the JBL Free II in-ear Bluetooth headphones for $140 off at Best Buy in Canada this Black Friday. The deal is fantastic, especially if you're looking for something new that aren't Apple Airpods this holiday season.

ASUS-Chromebook-CX1400

ASUS Chromebook CX1400, 14"

Now is your time to get a Chromebook. They are sturdy, easy to use, and great for working at home or for school. The ASUS Chromebook CX1400, 14" is gorgeous and is $120 off at Walmart Canada this holiday season.

Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-S7-FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Mystic Black 64GB Android Tablet

Amazon has a whole bunch of deals and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is $240 off. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition gives you a 2560x1600, 12.4-inch display, and a battery that'll truly last all day for heavy use. If you need a cellular version, you'll appreciate the 5G support, but the Wi-Fi version lets you upgrade your RAM and storage, which is arguably more important. This large, stylish tablet is best suited for stationary use.

