Yes, we know Black Friday is often considered a very U.S.-centric holiday, and while that may be true, there are many retailers extending insane deals to our fellow friends up north in Canada. Now that we're getting closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the deals are still coming fast and often, so check back often for the best deals across all the retailers you want.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday isn't as crazy as it is in the U.S., and with people still navigating the pandemic, online shopping is still going to remain at its highest. We are seeing a lot of in-store and a lot of online deals that you can take advantage of from the comfort of your home. We've rounded up our favorites below, so feel free to browse through the best of what Canada Black Friday has to offer!

This list is being updated with new Black Friday deals all the time, so check back often.

Spotlight Deals

Best Buy Canada Black Friday deals