Yes, we know Black Friday is often considered a very U.S.-centric holiday, and while that may be true, there are many retailers extending insane deals to our fellow friends up north in Canada. Now that we're getting closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the deals are still coming fast and often, so check back often for the best deals across all the retailers you want.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday isn't as crazy as it is in the U.S., and with people still navigating the pandemic, online shopping is still going to remain at its highest. We are seeing a lot of in-store and a lot of online deals that you can take advantage of from the comfort of your home. We've rounded up our favorites below, so feel free to browse through the best of what Canada Black Friday has to offer!
Spotlight Deals
Best Buy Canada Black Friday deals
Other great Best Buy Canada Black Friday deals
- Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera - 2 Pack - White — $379.99 ($60 off)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) - Stainless Steel — $249.99 ($80 off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - Black/White — $199.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB Android Tablet with Exynos 9611 8-Core Processor - Oxford Grey — $349.99 ($40 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 128GB Android Tablet with Exynos 9611 8-Core Processor - Oxford Grey — $399.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6.8" Digital eReader with Touchscreen (B08N36XNTT) - Black — $114.99 ($35 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote — $34.99 ($30 off)
Walmart Canada Black Friday deals
Other great Walmart Canada Black Friday deals
- HP Chromebook X360, 14" HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen, Intel Celeron N4020 — $349.98 ($100 off)
- Fitbit Charge 5 Advance Fitness Tracker with GPS — $169.95 ($60 off)
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6" Cortex A73 CB311-11H-K7SF — $189.98 ($110 off)
- OnePlus 8T 5G 256GB 12GB RAM | Dual SIM Factory Unlocked Smartphone — $649.49 ($230 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 15.6" Laptop 11th Gen Intel ® Core™ i3 NP750XDA-KD1CA — $659.98 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB RAM Dual SIM — $599.99 ($200 off)
Amazon Canada Black Friday deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Mystic Black 64GB Android Tablet
Amazon has a whole bunch of deals and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is $240 off. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition gives you a 2560x1600, 12.4-inch display, and a battery that'll truly last all day for heavy use. If you need a cellular version, you'll appreciate the 5G support, but the Wi-Fi version lets you upgrade your RAM and storage, which is arguably more important. This large, stylish tablet is best suited for stationary use.
Other great Amazon Canada Black Friday deals
- Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, latest model (2020 release) — $69.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show 8 – HD 8" smart display with Alexa – Sandstone — $84.99 ($45 off)
- Motorola Edge Unlocked 6/256GB 64MP Camera 2020 — $474.96 ($441.12 off)
- JBL Tune 700BT Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with up to 27 Hours of Battery Life - Black — $99.98 ($20 off)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal — $24.99 ($30 off)
