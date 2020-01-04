Best Baby Yoda Shirts Android Central 2020

Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian (available on Disney Plus) is one of the most popular Star Wars characters right now simply because of how cute he is. Fans everywhere are desperately trying to get their hands on apparel based on the little guy. Thankfully, despite the lack of available official merchandise, there's plenty of fan-made Baby Yoda-themed wearables out there for The Mandalorian fans. Here's a list of some of our favorites.

If we had to choose

There are so many impressive and unique types of Baby Yoda shirts out there right now, so choosing one is a difficult task. However, if we had to make a pick ourselves, we would go with the Cute I Am, Adore Me You Must T-Shirt as it has a clean, cute, and comedic design that looks amazing.

A fantastic runner-up option is the Baby Yoda Sunset T-Shirt, as it combines a vibrant color palette with a creative and visually-striking design direction. If you want a shirt that's very "out there," this is the choice for you.

People who are looking for something that's extremely cuteness-focused, both the Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian T-Shirt and Baby Yoda Pocket T-Shirt are excellent picks. While every image of Baby Yoda is cute, the graphics found on these shirts take it to a whole other level.

