Best ASUS ROG Phone 2 Cases

If you are looking for a gaming smartphone, then the obvious pick would have to be the ASUS ROG Phone 2 due to its versatility and ability to truly game on the go. However, you will definitely want to protect your investment and your gaming rig, so we have found the best cases for the ROG Phone 2.

Protect your mobile gaming rig

When it comes to finding the best case to pair with your new mobile gaming rig, the choice is pretty obvious. It makes sense to go with the official Armor Lighting Case from ASUS as you get the built-in NFC chip and a slew of other extra features to really show off your ROG Phone 2.

However, if you are just looking for a basic, no-nonsense case for the ROG Phone 2, then you can't go wrong with the DDJ Shockproof Shell Case. This case is slim, flexible, and has a textured back so it will stay in your hands and not accidentally end up on the ground.

