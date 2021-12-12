Best Arduino Kits 2022

With the best Arduino kits, along with the best Raspberry Pi kits, you can build complex electronic systems from scratch with a few simple tools and some guidance from the manufacturing team. Similar to what Raspberry Pi is used for, people use Arduino Kits in cosplay outfits, science experiments at schools, and even for prototyping larger projects. The possibilities are endless if you have the right equipment, and fortunately, we have some of the best right here.

Comprehensive start ELEGOO Mega 2560 $51 at Amazon This starter kit goes above and beyond to bring you a vast range of components to start your Arduino journey. Like all starter kits, it has the Arduino board, resistors and LEDs, and a circuit board to put them all together. It also comes with input parts and sensors so you can make automated experiments. The kit comes with a full tutorial PDF on the CD, which may be a little hard to follow at first, but you'll be a pro in no time. The original Official Arduino starter kit $74 at Amazon The official Arduino starter kit is a comprehensive start to working with Arduino with excellent guides, plenty of resistors and LEDs, and the latest Arduino board. You get some more graphical parts too, vanes for a fan, for example, that are specific to the lessons the starter kit teaches you. You also get the added benefit of helping an organization dedicated to teaching when you buy its official kits. We should all thank Arduino for inventing this excellent product. The kitchen sink The Official Arduino Starter Kit Deluxe Bundle $150 at Amazon There are starter kits, and then there's the official Arduino Starter Kit Deluxe bundle. This bundle includes components to build up to 15 different projects comprised of more than 200 different parts. You will also be able to reference the included "Getting Started with Arduino" book to help work through any hiccups along the way. Just the basics ELEGOO UNO starter Kit $20 at Amazon Sometimes you don't need all the fancy extras, and you want to start small. This cheap Arduino board offers a tutorial, resisters, a circuit board, and LEDs. Everything you need to get started at an incredible price. Kit with a purpose Freenove RFID Starter Kit $30 at Amazon This kit caught my eye, not only because of the RFID setup, which is cool but the small LCD display that allows you to output text. This opens many new and exciting designs that aren't available in all the kits. It's an excellent box for a great price, with helpful tutorials. Sensory overload ELEGOO 37 sensor kit $33 at Amazon The most significant part of Arduino is learning all the ways you can automate functions. This kit gives you every sensor imaginable to trigger your Arduino masterpiece, including accelerometers and even water level sensors. This would be great in combination with our staff pick. An extra limb! Adeept robotic arm kit $56 at Amazon This kit is a little more focused than most of the starter kits. It's all about making an awesome robot arm to do your bidding. It comes with everything you need including tutorials, pneumatics, and the Arduino board itself. Create a robot swarm! Freenove Hexapod Robot Kit $140 at Amazon Once you've completed all the starter kits, it will be time to graduate to the big leagues. This hexapod robot is the big leagues, and can be the start of your robot army, ready to control the world! It comes with everything you need, including the control board and the lasers. Ok, not lasers, but it's still cool. Dancing pet SunFounder Robotics Dancing Sloth Kit for Arduino $48 at Amazon It's awesome to be able to build your own mini PC, but if you really want to show off the power of Arduino, then you'll want to build a robot. This Dancing Sloth Kit from SunFounder teaches you how to code while having you create a robot that can walk around and even avoid obstacles.

Learn to code with the best Arduino kits

If you are new to Arduino and you want a comprehensive starter kit, then the ELEGOO Mega kit is likely the right choice for you. It has a massive collection of components and a CD full of tutorials to get you going, with each experiment getting more difficult as you progress. It will give you the firm foundation you need to progress further into programming.

I can't help but be overjoyed with the Hexapod robot from Freenove with its insectoid appearance and simple to use controls. I, for one, welcome the army of hexapods that will soon descend on us, crushing all who oppose them.

Finally, if you want to support the team who initially designed the wonder of engineering that is the Arduino, you can pick up the official Arduino starter kit. Arduino is dedicated to helping people learn, and deserve all the applause and money it can get to continue that work.