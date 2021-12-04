Best Ankle Weights in 2022

Are you trying to take your fitness regimen to the next level? Try incorporating the Nordic Lifting Ankle/Wrist Weights in your next workout and watch your results soar. Incorporating ankle weights into your workout routine strengthens and tones the lower body and promotes faster muscle recovery. It's a great way to burn extra calories and elevate your sweat session.

Best Overall: Nordic Lifting Ankle/Wrist Weights

These ankle/wrist weights were designed for women, men, and kids and are fully adjustable. We love them because they improve performance and promote faster recovery by improving muscle rehabilitation. They're comfortable and durable with their reinforced stitching and neoprene padding, and you can easily swing from ankle to wrist with the large Velcro pad to find the appropriate size. They feature a reflective trim, which enables you to be seen in the dark. These are great for home workouts, walking, jogging, core training, cross-training, aerobics, the gym, and more! You get 2x ankle/wrist weights, one carry bag, and an instruction manual with a one-year manufacturer's warranty for defects.

These are a bit pricier than other options, but most agree that they're worth the splurge. However, some reviewers report quality inconsistencies.

Best Budget: Healthy Model Life Ankle Weights

These budget-friendly, ankle weights were explicitly designed with women in mind, but will work for and are loved by men as well!

These budget-friendly, ankle weights were explicitly designed with women in mind, but will work for and are loved by men as well! They are a favorite of the Victoria Secret Angels and are responsible for those sculpted curves you see on the runway. These cuffs are padded for comfort and will aid in toning your glutes and legs. They are compatible with most exercise routines and are easily adjustable so you can find the perfect fit for you. You can also wear them on your wrists for versatility. Model Life wants to ensure your satisfaction by offering a one-year replacement or refund satisfaction guarantee.

On the downside, some wearers complained of these weights being too bulky and the sand-like substance they're full of not being evenly distributed.

Best Weight Options: REEHUT Ankle/Wrist Weights

These adjustable wrist/ankle weights are unisex and come in 2lbs, 3lbs, 4lbs, 6lbs, 8lbs, and 10lbs sets. They're premium quality and made with durable mercerized cotton for exercise. They're moisture absorbing, and the material against your skin is soft, breathable, and comfortable to wear. They provide a great fit with their easy to use adjustable strap closures. They're filled with iron shot so you can add more resistance to your daily workouts. They'll strengthen your legs, burn calories and fat, and will tone your lower-body muscles. REEHUT offers a 30-day replacement or refund and a two-year warranty.

Some users report these weights having a strong chemical smell and that the strap is a bit itchy.

Best Fit: Prodigen Adjustable Ankle Weights

These adjustable ankle weights can hold up to 3.5 pounds per ankle in increments of half a pound. They feature fully adjustable and sturdy straps. Their strong Velcro band ensures a customized fit for your ankles so they won't slide off. They're made of soft, mercerized cotton making them breathable and moisture-wicking during your workouts. They're perfect for lower body toning and widely applicable to most workouts.

On the downside, some users report these weights being a bit bulky and that the weights are difficult to slide in and out.

Best Design: Da Vinci Adjustable Ankle/Wrist Weights

These versatile, unisex ankle/wrist weights come in multiple weight sets ranging from 2-10lbs.

These versatile, unisex ankle/wrist weights come in multiple weight sets ranging from 2-10lbs. They are incredibly cushy. They are made of a super-soft cloth exterior with a Velcro tightening band making them adjustable to a variety of ankle and wrist sizes while absorbing moisture. When you tighten the weights, the soft material stretches to provide a comfortable tight grip, so the weights do not move during exercise. Great for balance and strength training; these weights are frequently recommended by physical therapists, occupational therapists, trainers, and athletic coaches in rehabilitation and sports training.

Some users complain of these weights running large and not working well as wrist weights.

Bottom line

If you want to take your workouts to the next level, you can't go wrong with any of the ankle weights on this list. Incorporate them into your fitness regimen to burn more calories, elevate your fitness routine, strengthen, tone, and increase muscle rehabilitation.

Our favorites are the Nordic Lifting Ankle/Wrist Weights because they're designed for wearers of all ages and feature a reflective trim that enables you to remain safely visible in the dark. They're also comfortable with their neoprene padding, durable with their reinforced stitching, and fully adjustable so they'll stay securely in place on your ankles or wrists throughout the toughest of workouts.