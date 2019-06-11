It's June and not only does that mean graduations and summer vacations, it also marks Pride Month. That means celebrations and parades to support an awesome community. However, what if you're a huge Android fan and want to show off both your Pride and Android fandom? These shirts will let you do both and the best part is that you can show off your excitement all year round.

Show off your Pride and love for Android

This is a great time of the year to show off your support of the LGBT+ community, but you can do so by also showing off your love for Android. Perhaps our favorite pick is the Google Android Pride shirt, especially since Google used to sell this a few years back. But there's just something about that T-Rex shirt that makes me feel happy just looking at it.

Even though Google doesn't sell the regular Android Pride shirt anymore, it's still a great pick since it will kick up the nostalgia from years past. The T-Rex shirt is absolutely phenomenal despite not being just dedicated to Android, especially for those who love playing the T-Rex game found in Chrome when you don't have an internet connection.