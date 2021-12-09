Best Accessories for Samsung Gear VR in 2022
By Marc Lagace published
The Samsung Gear VR is still one of the best options for exploring all that mobile virtual reality has to offer. There are two different headsets available, with the most recent designed to work with the Samsung Galaxy 8 and newer. Mobile VR is designed to be portable and accessible and it's true! For the best experience you'll want a reliable Bluetooth controller like the SteelSeries Stratus Xl and a solid pair of headphones like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, but we've rounded up a good mix of accessories that you should consider.
Hermitshell Hard Travel Case
Portability is a biggest selling point for mobile VR. This travel case is designed for the Gear VR with room for controllers, charging accessories and headphones.
SteelSeries Stratus XL
The SteelSeries Stratus XL is a favorite controller around these parts because of its stellar design and great compatibility for Android and Windows 10.
Xbox One Controller
Xbox One controllers work with Android. When the controller is in pairing mode it will appear as a Bluetooth controller you can pair to your phone.
MOGA Hero Power
The Moga Hero Power is a great Bluetooth controller for mobile gaming, as it includes a foldable phone holder for gaming sessions not using Gear VR.
Sennheiser HD 598SR
VR is all about full immersion, so a quality pair of over-the-ear headphones like these are well worth the money — they're comfortable and sound fantastic.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2
Lightweight and comfortable, the OnePlus Bullets 2 are a great option for daily use, let alone just for Gear VR, offering better than average sound quality.
AmazonBasics microfiber cloths
Having a couple gentle microfiber cloths around is key to keeping the headset lenses clear of dust and sweat. Buy in bulk and never be without one.
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSD
Some extra storage is great no matter which Samsung phone or Gear VR headset you're using. Samsung just happens to offer the best value for microSD.
Get the most out of Samsung Gear VR
Samsung and Oculus really helped to pave the way for mobile VR that we see today with the Oculus Go and Quest headsets. While the Gear VR is now more of a legacy device for collectors, there's still some good fun to be had with your Samsung phone and the right accessories.
If you don't feel like investing a ton of money on a new pair of headphones, we would definitely recommend getting the hard shell case and microfiber cloths because they're perfect things to have around when you want to show off the Gear VR. The cloths will also keep the Gear VR clean, which is important if you want to share.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.