Best Accessories for Samsung Gear VR in 2022

The Samsung Gear VR is still one of the best options for exploring all that mobile virtual reality has to offer. There are two different headsets available, with the most recent designed to work with the Samsung Galaxy 8 and newer. Mobile VR is designed to be portable and accessible and it's true! For the best experience you'll want a reliable Bluetooth controller like the SteelSeries Stratus Xl and a solid pair of headphones like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, but we've rounded up a good mix of accessories that you should consider.

Get the most out of Samsung Gear VR

Samsung and Oculus really helped to pave the way for mobile VR that we see today with the Oculus Go and Quest headsets. While the Gear VR is now more of a legacy device for collectors, there's still some good fun to be had with your Samsung phone and the right accessories.

If you don't feel like investing a ton of money on a new pair of headphones, we would definitely recommend getting the hard shell case and microfiber cloths because they're perfect things to have around when you want to show off the Gear VR. The cloths will also keep the Gear VR clean, which is important if you want to share.