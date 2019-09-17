Best Accessories for Ring Cameras Android Central 2019

The Ring cameras are a great way to make your home smarter and a bit safer. The cameras can be mounted high for you to see the whole surrounding area around the front of your house, and it features a speaker and microphone so you can yell at people that are near your house. The future is truly upon us. The Ring cameras come with a mounting kit to get you started, but that doesn't mean you have to stop there. These are the best accessories for Ring camera!

Stay protected

The Ring camera is great on its own, but it doesn't have to end there. Whether you want a better power supply, more mounting options, or some extra weather protection, these accessories will make using the Ring cameras much more enjoyable. If you're only going to get one of these accessories, I'd go for the Wasserstein Solar Panel, since it means you'll never have to worry about a dead battery or routing a long power cable again.

The Alertcam Ring Mount is also a great option if you want to be to mount your camera on the ceiling or adjust the angle more. Made for the Ring Spotlight Cam specifically — wired or battery-powered — it lets you set the camera horizontally.

