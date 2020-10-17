Best 4K UHD player to complement your PS5 Digital Edition Android Central 2020

As video game consoles move to a more digital ecosystem, you may be wondering what to do with the 4K Blu-ray collection you have been amassing. With the arrival of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Sony has given us a compelling next-gen console with no way to play our movie collection. Here are some choices of 4K UHD Blu-ray players to make up for what the Series S lacks.

Super sharp visuals

The reason the Digital Edition of the PS5 can take an excellent price cut is, in part, due to the lack of mechanical parts that make up the optical drive. Unfortunately, that means those of us with a sizeable physical movie collection will have to make some hard decisions and to look elsewhere for a player.

The best choice for that "elsewhere" is the Sony UBP-X700. With its crystal sharp visuals, Wi-Fi for streaming, and excellent price tag, the Sony scores high in every metric.