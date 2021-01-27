You need a 4K monitor. Well, maybe you don't need it, but you definitely want it. There are a lot of benefits to having 4K resolution on a computer monitor, whether you are deep into photo editing, play computer games, or want the best way to watch movies and TV shows while sitting at your computer desk.
Unfortunately, 4K is already a relatively expensive feature compared to 1080p or 1440p resolutions so the more extra features you add the quickly the price can rise. These monitors don't usually run cheap, and if they do it's because they sacrifice refresh rate, response times, or other tech. Whatever you're looking for in a 4K monitor, we have the best deals available right here.
Best 4K Monitor Deals
- : Samsung UE570D 28-inch 4K monitor
- : Dell U2720QM UltraSharp 27-inch 4K IPS USB-C monitor | $90 off
- : BenQ EW3280U 32-inch 4K IPS monitor | $100 off
- : Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ 144Hz gaming monitor | $400 off
Samsung UE570D 28-inch 4K monitor
While this is a good deal, this monitor is back-ordered at B&H. You can find it for around $555 at Best Buy, which is the next best price. Other retailers sell it for around $600, and it has a street price of $620. With an IPS panel, you get great color accuracy and wide viewing angles. Plus it is VESA mount compatible and comes with a USB hub that includes a USB-C port.
Dell U2720QM UltraSharp 27-inch 4K IPS USB-C monitor | $90 off
BenQ EW3280U 32-inch 4K IPS monitor | $100 off
This monitor first dropped this low for Black Friday and hasn't quite gone all the way back up to its regular price since. It's the lowest we've ever seen, but we don't know if it'll stay this low. The screen has 4K resolution, HDR support, FreeSync, and a powerful 2.1-channel system with a subwoofer. It also has a USB-C port for charging or just connecting.
Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ 144Hz gaming monitor | $400 off
This deal is $400 better than other retailers like Amazon. This is also one of the better gaming monitors on sale at the moment since it's very hard to find 4K monitors with 144Hz at even a semi-affordable price. It also has an IPS panel with wide viewing angles, a 1ms response time, and DisplayHDR 400 for supporting HDR content. The monitor supports FreeSync natively, but it is G-Sync compatible.
