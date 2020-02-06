What you need to know Below first released on Xbox One and Steam in 2018.

Below is now coming to PlayStation 4 sometime in Spring this year.

A new Explore mode is coming to all platforms, making things a bit easier by removing some of the most difficult elements.

First announced at E3 2018, CapyGames' Below released on Xbox One and Steam back in December 2018. PlayStation 4 owners who have been interested in trying this game out won't have to wait much longer, as Below is coming to PlayStation 4 sometime this Spring. It's going to be coming alongside a new Explore mode, which makes things a bit easier and less overwhelming. You can take a look at the announcement trailer for the PlayStation 4 version and the new Explore mode below.

Explore mode removes the need to eat or drink water to survive, as well as removing all instant kills and replacing them with damage over time, increasing your chances of survival. It also provides permanent bonfire checkpoints, so you'll always be able to keep making progress, even when you die. If you don't want to take these easier settings, the original Survive mode has been untouched. While we don't have the exact release date for Below on PlayStation 4, presumably whenever it launches will be when Explore mode will come to the Xbox One and Steam versions of the game.