Battlefield V Chapter 6 teaser imageSource: Electronic Arts (screenshot)

  • Battlefield V was first released on November 20, 2018.
  • Since then, DICE has released several new updates, content additions and balance patches to adjust the game.
  • Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle is being revealed tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. EST.
  • You can grab Battlefield V on PlayStation 4 for $21 from Amazon.

Battlefield V is still getting new updates from DICE. Just last month, the Wake Island map was added in a free update. Now, DICE is teasing players with the next big step for the game. Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle will be revealed tomorrow through a YouTube video. It will premiere at 9:00 a.m. EST. You can find the link to the premiere video on YouTube below.

The video will show a full gameplay reveal and feature breakdown, giving players an idea of what to expect. We'll be sure to provide an update on any major new additions this chapter brings to Battlefield V.

