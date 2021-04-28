What you need to know
- May's free games on PlayStation Plus are Battlefield 5, Wreckfest, and Stranded Deep.
- Wreckfest is available for free on PS5 while Battlefield and Stranded Deep are free on PS4.
- Both Battlefield 5 and Stranded Deep can still be played on PS5 through backward compatibility.
Sony's revealed next month's PlayStation Plus lineup and it's headlined by Battlefield 5, the last mainline entry in the long-running series back from 2018. It's joined by Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last on PS5 and Stranded Deep. All of the games will be available for free for PS plus members until May 31.
While Battlefield 5 is a well-known title, you may be unfamiliar with Wreckfest and Stranded Deep. Wreckfest is a demolition derby racing game that support online multiplayer with up to 24 players. Stranded Deep is an open-world survival game that sees your plane crash into the Pacific Ocean, leaving you stranded among the animals and elements.
Stranded Deep and Battlefield 5 are May's PS4 free games, though they can be played on PS5 through backward compatibility. Wreckfest is only available for free on PS5. You cannot download the PS4 version for free even if you have PS Plus. Each game will be free from May 4 until the end of the month.
If you haven't already picked up April's games, you can still download Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War until May 3. Though Days Gone received mixed reception upon release, some consider it to be one of the best PS4 games out there, and it's a shame Sony apparently turned down a sequel.
