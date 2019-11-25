Promotional cover art for BattlebornSource: Gearbox Software

What you need to know

  • Battleborn is a 2016 first-person hero shooter developed by Gearbox Software.
  • Today, Gearbox announced that the game has been pulled from online storefronts.
  • Gearbox is disabling microtransaction purchases on February 24, 2020.
  • The game's servers will be taken offline in January 2021 and it will then be completely unplayable.

While Gearbox Software's latest game, Borderlands 3, is doing quite well with over 7 million copies sold, the studio's previous major release isn't. Today, Gearbox announced that the studio is beginning to sunset Battleborn's lifespan and the game will be shut down in January 2021. Battleborn has already been pulled from digital storefronts and the option to purchase microtransactions is being taken away next year.

After February 24, 2020, players will be unable to purchase any premium currency to use in-game, though any existing currency can still be spent in the online shop. When January 2021 arrives, the game's servers will be shut down and it will be unplayable in any form, including the single-player mode.

In the words of Gearbox Software co-founder Randy Pitchford, Battleborn was an "FPS; hobby-grade coop campaign; genre-blended, multi-mode competitive e-sports; meta-growth, choice + epic Battleborn Heroes!" If you have any outstanding currency to spend in Battleborn, or you're a big fan of the game, we highly recommend enjoying it until it is completely shut down in January 2021.

