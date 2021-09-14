Arguably the most intriguing of this week's opening Champions League group phase encounters, tonight's clash at the Nou Camp sees the once mighty hosts very much classed as the underdogs going into this fixture.Source: UEFA

The Catalan giants have made a reasonable start to their domestic campaign and are currently unbeaten in La Liga, but tonight's match will likely prove their most testing matchup so far of the new season.

Now without departed Argentinian legend Lionel Messi and French striker Antoine Griezmann, the hosts must also make do tonight without injured key trio Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, and Martin Braithwaite as they line up against a formidable-looking Bayern side.

The current German champions look in unstoppable form, with veteran striker Robert Lewadonski having scored in every Bayern match so far this season.

The German Champions have thrashed Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig 5-0 and 1-4 respectively in the Bundesliga in recent weeks, and have also demolished lower league Bremen 0-12 in the cup.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Where and when?

Kick-off at Camp Nou is at 9pm local time (CEST), making it an 8pm BST start for footy fans in the UK and an 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the US.

Watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Champions League group match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

