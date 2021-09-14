Read on for your full guide to getting a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream and watch this crucial Champions League clash online, no matter where in the world you are.
The Catalan giants have made a reasonable start to their domestic campaign and are currently unbeaten in La Liga, but tonight's match will likely prove their most testing matchup so far of the new season.
Now without departed Argentinian legend Lionel Messi and French striker Antoine Griezmann, the hosts must also make do tonight without injured key trio Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, and Martin Braithwaite as they line up against a formidable-looking Bayern side.
The current German champions look in unstoppable form, with veteran striker Robert Lewadonski having scored in every Bayern match so far this season.
The German Champions have thrashed Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig 5-0 and 1-4 respectively in the Bundesliga in recent weeks, and have also demolished lower league Bremen 0-12 in the cup.
Don't miss a kick by following our guide to watching a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League live stream online.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Where and when?
Kick-off at Camp Nou is at 9pm local time (CEST), making it an 8pm BST start for footy fans in the UK and an 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the US.
Watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Champions League group match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich online in the US
CBS has exclusive broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League Cup in the US and will be showing tonight's game via its new streaming service Paramount Plus. Kick-off in the US is at 3PM ET/12pm PT. Paramount Plus currently costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. If you're new to the service you can currently take advantage of a Free trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a dime.
Cord cutters also have the option of over-the-top service Fubo TV which carries CBS and currently has a free 7-day trial (it normally costs $64.99 a month).
Finally, there's also Spanish language coverage available in the US via TUDN and Univision.
How to stream the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live in the UK
BT Sports has exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League in the UK and will be showing tonight's action from Madrid via its BT Sport ESPN channel. Kick off is at 8pm BST.
The channel is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well, however if you don't want to tied to an long contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass which gives you access to all BT channels and costs £25 a month on a rolling basis.
Live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in Australia
Stan Sports is the new network to head to for watching the Champions League Down Under, and kick-off for tonight's big clash between these two European footballing giants is set for 5am AEST on Wednesday morning.
Stan Sports can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, with a subscription costing $10 per month on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, with the service currently offering a free 7 day trial for new customers.
Live stream the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live in Canada
As with all 21/22 Champions League action, tonight's Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will be shown exclusively in Canada via streaming service DAZN, with kick off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
DAZN costs CAD$20 per month or CAD$150 per year in Canada - but the network is also offering a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used the service before.
