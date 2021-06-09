What you need to know
- Snapchat appeared to be down for many users across North America.
- The outage likely stemmed from AWS, which powers many of the platforms that went down.
- Several other services were reportedly down, including Zoom, Amazon Alexa, and more.
Snapchat and several other platforms were reportedly down across North America, but the problem appears largely resolved.
Many Snapchat users were reportedly unable to sign in or kept getting logged out of the app. The problem appeared to stem from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which also suffered from increasing outages and also powers many of the affected platforms.
One of the affected platforms was Zoom. According to Down Detector, one of the best teleconferencing apps on Android also experienced an increasing number of outages as a result.
The official Zoom status page indicates that the platform experienced degraded performance in meetings and video webinars. The company states that it has identified a network problem and has resolved any problems with video calls.
We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars.
Meanwhile, the official AWS status page indicates that the service had experienced some sign-in problems, which may have affected the other sites. The network appears to be back in tip-top shape:
Between 7:46 AM and 11:37 AM PDT, we experienced periods of request timeouts and increased latencies when attempting to sign-in to the AWS Management Console using SAML based federation. We continue to investigate likely root causes and continue to drive to full resolution. The service is operating normally
The outage comes just a day after a Fastly outage took down many popular websites, including Amazon, CNN, Reddit, Spotify, and more.
Meanwhile, Snapchat and other affected services also appear to be back in working order, although this may serve as a lesson about how fickle cloud services can be.
