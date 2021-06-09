Snapchat and several other platforms were reportedly down across North America, but the problem appears largely resolved.

Many Snapchat users were reportedly unable to sign in or kept getting logged out of the app. The problem appeared to stem from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which also suffered from increasing outages and also powers many of the affected platforms.

One of the affected platforms was Zoom. According to Down Detector, one of the best teleconferencing apps on Android also experienced an increasing number of outages as a result.