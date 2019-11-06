Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to @DisneyPlus . Start streaming the epic finale to Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/8hk40y5OFy

Because announcing that Avatar was a Day One title apparently wasn't enough hype for Disney+, Marvel announced this morning, six days to launch, that Avengers: Endgame will be joining the party, too, so order some more popcorn and a fresh box of tissues because this will be epic and I'm ready to bawl my eyes out again at that ending.

Previously, Captain Marvel was the most recent Marvel film slated to be included on Day One of Disney+, but Endgame joining the party is great news for all of us planning a mega-Marvel movie marathon once the new service debuts on November 12. The Marvel film library at launch is still somewhat slim compared to having all but two Pixar films and every Star Wars film except The Last Skywalker:

Iron Man

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Of course, films are only half the Marvel content to get excited about, and considering how hard most Marvel animated shows have been to find digitally, Disney+ is a great way to relive the nostlagia of the Avengers and X-Men cartoons that spurred our superhero addicting as kids. There are dozens of Marvel TV series to enjoy on Disney+ at launch, but the standouts on my own Day One watchlist are Avengers: Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men Evolution, Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and Wolverine and the X-Men.

I'm happy to see Endgame coming sooner rather than later, but we've still got quite a few holes in the Infinity Saga that need patching on Disney+, including the first Avengers film.