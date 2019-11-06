Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to @DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/8hk40y5OFy— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 6, 2019
What you need to know
- In yet another last minute announcement, Marvel says Avengers Endgame will be on Disney+ at launch.
- The conclusion of the Infinity Saga will be available on November 12 in the US, Canada, and Netherlands.
- Avengers: Endgame will be available November 19 when the service launches in Australia and New Zealand.
Because announcing that Avatar was a Day One title apparently wasn't enough hype for Disney+, Marvel announced this morning, six days to launch, that Avengers: Endgame will be joining the party, too, so order some more popcorn and a fresh box of tissues because this will be epic and I'm ready to bawl my eyes out again at that ending.
Previously, Captain Marvel was the most recent Marvel film slated to be included on Day One of Disney+, but Endgame joining the party is great news for all of us planning a mega-Marvel movie marathon once the new service debuts on November 12. The Marvel film library at launch is still somewhat slim compared to having all but two Pixar films and every Star Wars film except The Last Skywalker:
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 3
- Thor: The Dark World
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Captain Marvel
- Avengers: Endgame
Of course, films are only half the Marvel content to get excited about, and considering how hard most Marvel animated shows have been to find digitally, Disney+ is a great way to relive the nostlagia of the Avengers and X-Men cartoons that spurred our superhero addicting as kids. There are dozens of Marvel TV series to enjoy on Disney+ at launch, but the standouts on my own Day One watchlist are Avengers: Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men Evolution, Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and Wolverine and the X-Men.
I'm happy to see Endgame coming sooner rather than later, but we've still got quite a few holes in the Infinity Saga that need patching on Disney+, including the first Avengers film.
Avengers, assemble!
Disney+
Six days to go!
At long last, you're going to be able to find just about all of Disney's shows and films in one place, including the latest Marvel film that made us all cheer like maniacs and then cry our eyes out! Once you're done with the Avengers films, you'll also be able to binge some great Avengers cartoons like Avengers: Assemble and Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Nest Secure will soon be able to detect breaking windows
Nest Secure's microphone will soon be able to do more than just take Assistant commands. Beginning in early November, Google will enable Glass break detection which will allow it to sound the alarm when a window breaks.
Are you happy with the Pixel 4?
The Pixel 4 has received a lot of criticism since its release, but taking a look through the AC forums, many people are really happy with the phone. What about you?
AT&T will pay $60 million after hiding data throttling
The FTC has settled its case with AT&T for $60 million. AT&T was accused of failing to inform customers of its data throttling practice while marketing plans as "unlimited."
Which 4K TV should you get to enjoy your new Disney+ subscription?
Disney+ is here and we have found some of the best 4K TVs that you should consider if you want to get the best playback quality with your new Disney+ subscription.