What you need to know
- Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW are the company's first truly wireless earbuds.
- The buds have active noise canceling and Qualcomm tech for a more stable connection.
- The new earbuds cost the same at launch as Apple's Airpod Pro ANC earbuds.
Audio-Technica makes solid headphones, good enough to be our Staff Pick for the Best Cheap Headphones you can buy. Now, the company has announced its first truly wireless earbuds, the ATH-ANC300TW, a pricey set of headphones that cost $249 at launch, the same as Apple's Airpod Pro. Like Apple's earbuds, the Audio-Technica 300TW will include active noise cancellation with Audio-Technica's own Quietpoint brand of ANC. The new set will be available this spring.
The ATH-ANC300TW will give you 4.5 hours of playback time, plus an additional 13.5 hours of charging from the included battery case. The headphones will use Bluetooth 5 as well as Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus, a low latency function that Audio-Technica says will make the connection to the earbuds more stable with no disruptions. For audio clarity, the buds will support aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.
Using the app for iOS and Android, owners can customize their sound preferences with three different noise-canceling effects. There is also a quick hear-through function so you don't get hit by oncoming traffic. They are only rated IPX2, so they may not survive heavy rainfall.
Solid Wireless
Jabra Elite 75t
A true wireless upgrade
The Jabra Elite 75t are excellent earbuds that do everything well. They're comfortable and sound great. If there's one major complaint, though, it's the lack of active noise cancellation, which is becoming increasingly important in the category. If you're thinking of getting a pair of true wireless earbuds, though, these should be close to the top of your list.
