Earlier this year, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle released worldwide on several different platforms. Today, we learned it's coming to another platform, as Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle has been announced for Stadia. You can check out the announcement trailer for Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle coming to Stadia in the video below:

The stakes have never been higher as an all-out battle for the fate of humanity is about to begin. Can Eren and the Scouts overcome overwhelming odds and take down the Beast Titan, Amored Titan and more? Join the fight when Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle comes to Stadia.

Developed by Omega Force and published by Koei Tecmo, this title allows you to control a unique, original character that's been created specifically for the game. Featuring controls that are easy to pick up and a story that follows the journey of Eren and the others, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is set during the first 50 chapters of the Attack on Titan manga. As there's an original character, you can't expect the ending to necessarily be the same.

This game should be available when Stadia Founder's Edition launches later this year.