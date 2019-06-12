AT&T users of the LG V40 can stop waiting for Android 9 Pie because the update is finally rolling out. You may remember the Verizon variant of the V40 received the update back in May, and now it's time for users on AT&T to get their slice o' Pie.

The new update comes with all the Pie goodies, including a new way to navigate the phone using gestures. LG has also added some new options to the camera, such as Cine Shot and the ability to jump right into YouTube Live from the camera app.

Dual App is another new feature for all you social media fans that allows you to sign into apps using two different accounts. It supports many popular apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Skype, Telegram, Snapchat, and more.

Unfortunately, even though this update is being released in June, the Pie update still only includes the April 2019 security patch. It would have been nice to see an up-to-date security patch with this release, but c'est la vie.