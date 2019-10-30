What you need to know
- AT&T has announced Unlimited Starter, Extra, and Elite family plans.
- Plans start at $35 for unlimited data with serious restrictions.
- The Unlimited Elite plan is $50 and will include 30GB of Hotspot and HBO Max.
AT&T has announced its refreshed lineup of family plans, offering unlimited talk, text, and data for up to four lines. At the high end, for $50 per line you can love your family with 30GB of hotspot data and HD video streaming for the included HBO subscription. Next year, Elite subscribers will be upgraded to HBO Max when the service launches.
Or if your family is more of the "Starter" type than the "Elite" set, you can bless them with unlimited data but take away that pesky HD video streaming, hotspot data, and HBO subscription. Starter families can enjoy their plans for $35 per line. If your family is a bit "Extra," you can pay $40 per line and get 15GB of hotspot data, but no HD video or HBO.
To compare, AT&T's Starter and Extra plans pack less value than Verizon's Start Unlimited plan or T-Mobile's Essentials plan, both of which offer better video streaming and even Netflix subs for T-Mobile's mid-range plan or Apple Music for all Verizon subscribers. The Elite plan is better, costing less than the competitors with equally good streaming options.
AT&T is also offering up to $700 in credits for smartphone trade-ins on older devices dating as far back as the Apple iPhone 6 Plus or Google Pixel XL if you port in your old number and upgrade your phone.
You'll be able to sign up for the Starter and Extra plans beginning November 3, with the Elite plan simply slated as "coming soon."
