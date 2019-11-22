AT&T will finally roll out its 5G service for consumers sometime early next month. Initially, its 5G service will only be available in five cities: Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rochester, and San Diego.

The carrier says its 5G service for consumers will also be available in Boston, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, New York City, San Francisco, Birmingham, Bridgeport, Buffalo, Louisville, San Jose, and a few other markets "soon after." It expects to expand 5G coverage nationwide within the first half of 2020. Even though its 5G service is currently not available for consumers, AT&T has already published 5G coverage maps, so customers can see exactly where the service will be available in different cities.

AT&T will start pre-orders for its first low-band 5G device for consumers, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, on November 25. You can get the phone for a starting price of just $350 on a qualifying device installment plan, unlimited plan and trade-in. However, it hasn't revealed when the device will start shipping.

The carrier will be including 5G access at no extra cost with its recently launched Unlimited Elite and Unlimited Extra plans. AT&T Unlimited Elite plan costs $85 per month for a single line and offers 100GB of data usage before the speeds are throttled. On the other hand, AT&T Unlimited Extra plan will set you back $75 a month and give you 50GB data at ultra-fast speeds.

