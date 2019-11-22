What you need to know
- AT&T today announced that it will launch its 5G service for consumers next month.
- Its 5G service will initially be available in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rochester, and San Diego.
- The carrier plans to have its 5G network available "nationwide" by mid-2020.
AT&T will finally roll out its 5G service for consumers sometime early next month. Initially, its 5G service will only be available in five cities: Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rochester, and San Diego.
The carrier says its 5G service for consumers will also be available in Boston, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, New York City, San Francisco, Birmingham, Bridgeport, Buffalo, Louisville, San Jose, and a few other markets "soon after." It expects to expand 5G coverage nationwide within the first half of 2020. Even though its 5G service is currently not available for consumers, AT&T has already published 5G coverage maps, so customers can see exactly where the service will be available in different cities.
AT&T will start pre-orders for its first low-band 5G device for consumers, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, on November 25. You can get the phone for a starting price of just $350 on a qualifying device installment plan, unlimited plan and trade-in. However, it hasn't revealed when the device will start shipping.
The carrier will be including 5G access at no extra cost with its recently launched Unlimited Elite and Unlimited Extra plans. AT&T Unlimited Elite plan costs $85 per month for a single line and offers 100GB of data usage before the speeds are throttled. On the other hand, AT&T Unlimited Extra plan will set you back $75 a month and give you 50GB data at ultra-fast speeds.
5G on AT&T Wireless: Everything you need to know
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon's super useful and ultra-cheap Echo Flex is now available to buy
The Echo Flex plugs directly into any standard outlet and gives you direct Alexa access in places that may be hard to put a traditional smart speaker.
Google places more limitations on political ads ahead of elections
Ahead of the elections, Google has made some changes on how political ads can be targeted on its platform across search, YouTube, and on websites. Ads will now be less targeted and restricted to only using "age, gender, and general location (postal code level)."
Do you use AirPods with an Android phone?
Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds on the planet. Do you use them with an Android phone?
Check out the latest games available for the Oculus Quest
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy for it!