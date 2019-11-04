One of the benefits of buying a plucky unlocked phone from a smaller manufacturer is the possibility of receiving the newest software faster, and that's just what ASUS is delivering with the latest ZenFone 6 update. Android Police reports that ASUS is rolling out Android 10 with the latest October 2019 security updates right now. It is possible to force the download by flashing your firmware, but this could bork your phone if you don't know what you're doing.

Android 10 brings gesture controls to the ZenFone 6, as well as improved permission dialogues and more stuff that you can read about here in our big Android 10 round-up! ASUS keeps its software footprint minimal on the user interface, so ZenFone 6 owners should see all of the new Android 10 goodness, including improved themes and the system-wide dark mode.

You can check out our review of the ASUS ZenFone 6 here. The device has a funky design with a flip-over camera setup, and were impressed at the quality ASUS delivers for the relatively low price. If you're looking at other independent phone makers like OnePlus, the ASUS ZenFone is a worthy competitor, but of course the latest OnePlus 7T was the first device to run Android 10 out of the box.