ASUS has launched a new Google Meet videoconferencing solution designed for enterprise customers (via 9to5Google). The new ASUS Google Meet hardware kits come in three combinations: Starter Kit, Small/Medium room kit, and Large room kit.

ASUS' new kits include a compact Google Meet "compute system," a touchscreen control panel, 4K UHD camera, and an external "speakermic." While the Small/Medium kit includes all four accessories, the Large room kit lacks the 4K UHD camera. The Starter kit lacks a touchscreen control panel but includes a remote control that can be used to join and exit a meeting or adjust the meeting volume from anywhere in the conference room.