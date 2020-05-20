What you need to know
- ASUS has rolled out new Google Meet hardware kits.
- The kits come with a Google Meet Compute System, an external speaker, a 4K UHD camera, and a touch screen control panel.
- ASUS' new videoconferencing kits will go on sale in 28 countries starting next month for a starting price of £1650 ($2,022).
ASUS has launched a new Google Meet videoconferencing solution designed for enterprise customers (via 9to5Google). The new ASUS Google Meet hardware kits come in three combinations: Starter Kit, Small/Medium room kit, and Large room kit.
ASUS' new kits include a compact Google Meet "compute system," a touchscreen control panel, 4K UHD camera, and an external "speakermic." While the Small/Medium kit includes all four accessories, the Large room kit lacks the 4K UHD camera. The Starter kit lacks a touchscreen control panel but includes a remote control that can be used to join and exit a meeting or adjust the meeting volume from anywhere in the conference room.
The hub of the ASUS Google Meet hardware kit is the "compute system," which is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and includes 128GB of SSD storage. It also offers 4K video and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi support.
The ASUS Google Meet lineup will be available in 28 countries starting next month. Prices start at £1650 ($2,022) for the Starter Kit and go up to £1,970 ($2,415) for the Small/Medium room kit. The Large room kit will cost £1,700 ($2,084). While the Starter and Small/Medium room kits are meant for 8 people, the Large room kit is designed for up to 20 people.
