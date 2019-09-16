ASUS today announced the latest addition to its Chromebook lineup, the Chromebook Flip C433. The new model boasts a precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis and happens to be both lighter and thinner than most of its rivals.

The Chromebook Flip C433 has a 14-inch Full HD NanoEdge display with thin bezels on all four sides, making it nearly as compact as traditional 13-inch laptops. Thanks to the 360° ErgoLift hinge, the Chromebook can be flipped and used in any position.

ASUS' new Chromebook Flip C433 is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8500Y dual-core processor. The convertible can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. You can add up to a 2TB microSD card to expand the storage further.

Wireless capabilities of the new ASUS Chromebook include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0. The Chromebook Flip C433 has a 48Wh battery, which the company claims is enough to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

You also get a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, one USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports, side-mounted stereo speakers, and a large touchpad featuring palm rejection technology as well as support for multitouch gestures.

ASUS says the Chromebook Flip C433 will be available in the UK starting mid-October from the company's online store as well as other online retailers. Prices will start from £499 ($621) for the base configuration.

Best Chromebooks of 2019