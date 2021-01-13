What you need to know The new ASUS Chromebook CX9 and Flip CX5 are work-oriented laptops powered by 11th gen Intel processors.

The Chromebook Flip CM5 is a gaming-oriented laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

Pricing and availability is not yet available for the new Chromebooks.

A few Chromebooks have been announced so far at CES 2021, such as the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, and the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. ASUS has just announced a trio of powerful new Chromebooks, powered by Intel's latest 11th gen processors and even a gaming-oriented machine with an AMD Ryzen processor.

The first new laptop is the ASUS Chromebook CX9, which is a work-oriented machine. It features a sleek design with plenty of power under the hood. There are options for Intel's 11th gen Core i5 or i7 processors with Xe graphics, which is more than enough for Chromebook devices that rely largely on cloud computing to get tasks done. The 14" FHD LCD display has a 16:9 aspect ratio with a frameless "NanoEdge" design, with a 91% or 94% screen-to-body ratio depending on the model. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Source: ASUS

More internal specs include either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 2TB of onboard storage. There are a healthy number of ports, with a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports with power delivery, two Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a single USB 3.1 Type-C port, HDMI 2.0b, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. There's also WiFi 6 and ASUS' WiFi stabilizer technology which should keep you on an optimal connection. The backlit, spill-resistant keyboard has a built-in fingerprint sensor for secure sign in, and there are Harmon/Kardon-certified quad-stereo speakers. Pricing and availability have not been announced, but expect it to cost a pretty penny.

The Chromebook Flip CX5 is also focused on productivity, but with more of a flair. It also features Intel's 11th gen processors but starts with the Core i3 and UHD graphics. The 15.6" touchscreen display is not as bright as the CX9's 400nits, topping out at just 250nits, but the design does allow you to flip the keyboard around for a better entertainment experience. Internally, the Chromebook Flip CX5 is also a bit more watered down than the CX9, with the same 8GB or 16GB of memory, but only up to 512GB of onboard storage. There are fewer ports, with one Type-A and two Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI 2.0a port, and a microSD card reader, as well as an audio jack.