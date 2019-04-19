Versatility Astro C40 TR Reimagined greatness SCUF Vantage (wireless) The Astro C40 TR is for players who value the versatility provided by swapping the placements of your D-pad and analog sticks. $200 at Amazon Pros Swappable D-pad and thumbstick modules

Free configuration software

Cheaper Cons Fewer extra remappable buttons

The SCUF Vantage caters to those who like to physically customize their controllers right down to the triggers and faceplate. Pros Interchangeable faceplate customization

More remappable buttons/paddles

Audio touch bar Cons No app/software support

Cannot adjust vibration modules to different levels

Which model is for you?

For the purpose of this article, I'll be comparing the wireless SCUF Vantage model to the Astro C40 TR, which is the only C40 model that Astro offers. SCUF also offers a wired Vantage controller that's slightly less expensive than its wired counterpart, and packs the same features.

What's the difference?

Both controllers are premium products that appeal to the professional gaming crowd, but they offer differences in a few key areas that could make or break your purchasing decision. Is it important for you to switch the positions of your D-pad and thumbstick? Do you need six or only two extra buttons? One may suit your needs better than the other.

Category SCUF Vantage Astro C40 TR Price $200 $200 Dimensions 4.25" x 6.5" x 2.5" 4.25" x 6.61" x 2.09" Weight 352g 310g Thumbsticks Offset Symmetrical or offset Triggers Hair trigger Hair trigger Bluetooth Yes No Extra remappable buttons Yes (6) Yes (2) App/software control No Yes Interchangeable faceplate Yes No

What these features mean to you

You may not be familiar with some of the above features and what role they play on your controller, so I'll break them down for you to help you make a better decision as to which controller is right for you.

Hair trigger mode

Hair triggers enable faster shooting by only needing a small amount of pressure on the trigger for it to register in-game, thus cutting down on the time it takes to get a shot off. It may not seem like it, but even just milliseconds make all the difference in a fast-paced multiplayer FPS. Both controllers, in this regard, offer hair triggers.

Swappable D-pad and thumbstick placement

This is what makes the Astro C40 TR truly interesting. While most premium controllers allow you to swap out various parts like their thumbsticks and D-pads, you usually can't swap their placement. No matter what type of D-pad or thumbstick you put in, it'll need to go in its designated spot — i.e., you can't put a thumbstick where the D-pad was. That's not the case with the Astro C40 TR, so you can essentially create a layout that emulates either a DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller, whether you prefer offset or symmetrical analog stick placements.

On the SCUF Vantage, you're stuck with an offset layout. If you prefer a different type, you'll need to purchase another controller entirely.

Additional Remappable buttons

The Astro C40 TR and SCUF Vantage each feature extra remappable paddles on the back that are not found on a standard controller. These allow you to remap any button to them so you can perform actions in games quicker and more efficiently. Where the SCUF Vantage has the advantage is that it features six such buttons — two next to the outer sodes of each bumper and four paddles on the back — whereas the Astro C40 TR only has two paddles on the back.

Though more paddles would seem better, some people may only need two, in which case Astro's offering may be more appealing.

Bluetooth connectivity

Like the DualShock 4, the SCUF Vantage has Bluetooth connectivity that allows to it turn on and wirelessly connect to your PS4. The Astro C40 TR does not have Bluetooth. Instead it packs a separate 2.4GHz USB dongle in order to use it wirelessly.

Interchangeable faceplate

With the SCUF Vantage you can choose from dozens of faceplate designs, ranging from licensed designs based on your favorite games or streamers to more generic, plain colors. Thanks to the SCUF Vantage's magnetic faceplate, these are all easily interchangeable at a moment's notice.

The bottom line

Both controllers are fantastic premium products for those willing to spend the extra cash. While the design of the Astro C40 TR's triggers and swappable D-pad/analog stick positions is incredibly appealing, you may want the paddles the SCUF Vantage offers. It's all about preference, but rest assured you're picking up a great controller either way.

Less is more Astro C40 TR

Personalized appearance SCUF Vantage

