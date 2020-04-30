The next Assassin's Creed was revealed by Ubisoft through a livestream where graphic designer BossLogic worked some magic to create artwork for the game. The world premiere trailer is set to go live at 8am PT/11am ET tomorrow morning on April 30. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, with support from 14 other studios around the world.

What could be true about the next Assassin's Creed

There is credible information from two sources speaking to Kotaku that the next Assassin's Creed (allegedly codenamed 'Kingdom') is Vikings-themed. This was backed up after a posted in Ubisoft's The Division 2 appeared to show a Norse man under the word Valhalla, and he looks to be holding a Piece of Eden. Ubisoft has been known to drop teasers for its next projects into games like this, as was the case with Pioneer, which was unfortunately canceled.

Setting

Odds are that since it will most likely follow Vikings, we'll probably be exploring some Scandinavian or Nordic countries like Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, or Sweden. When it comes to specifics, we don't know which locations may or may not be in it.

We don't know a time period either, but considering Vikings were prominent between the late 8th to late 11th centuries, expect sometime between then.

Gameplay

The gameplay will likely be more similar to that of Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey than its other predecessors with a heavy focus on RPG elements. Dialogue options with branching narratives may return.

Release date and platforms

The next Assassin's Creed will probably release sometime in Fall 2020 judging from past precedent. If Ubisoft doesn't want another Unity/Rogue debacle, the game could be released on both current-gen and next-gen platforms along with PC. It's unclear if COVID-19 may have caused any internal delays.