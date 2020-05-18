Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the next big RPG from Ubisoft in the long-running Assassin's Creed franchise. Exactly how big is it though? That's a bit confusing. According to Julien Laferrière, producer on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it's bigger than Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

I would actually say in terms of range it is probably a bit larger than Assassins Creed Odyssey. I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also to a good part of Norway too. There are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It's not a small game, it is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many many hours of gameplay for the players.

This could, at first glance, seemingly contradict some previous news regarding the size of the game. In a now-deleted tweet, Malek Teffaha, Ubisoft Head of Communications for the Middle East, stated that "FYI, it won't be the longest or biggest game in the series. They addressed criticism on this one."

It's worth noting that these aren't necessarily conflicting statements. It's certainly possible that Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a bigger map than Assassin's Creed Odyssey while simultaneously not being as long of a game. We'll have to wait and see to find out.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey and its predecessor Assassin's Creed Origins both sold over 10 million copies according to Ubisoft, which recently released its report for the end of the financial year. Ubisoft also stated that the trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was the most-viewed in the company's history, hitting 100 million views across all major channels in just 10 days.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release sometime in Holiday 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia.