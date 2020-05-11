Assassins Creed Valhalla BoatSource: Ubisoft (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Jesper Kyd worked as a composer for Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations.
  • Kyd is returning to compose for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, alongside Sarah Schachner and Einar Selvik.
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla is slated to arrive at some point in Holiday 2020.

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla is looking to move the franchise forward in many ways, a composer who worked on the series several games ago is returning. Jesper Kyd, well-known for his work composing for Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed: Revelations, is returning to help compose the soundtrack for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

As seen here on the German Uplay storefront, Jesper Kyd is listed as one of the composers for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla soundtrack, alongside Sarah Schachner and Einar Selvik. Schachner is no stranger to the franchise, having worked as the composer on Assassin's Creed Origins. Meanwhile, Selvik composed for the TV show Vikings.

Ac Valhalla Jesper KydSource: Ubisoft (screenshot)

Needless to say, this should make for quite the powerful composing trio, especially given the dark setting and more personal focus of the story hinted at so far. Hopefully we'll see more of Assassin's Creed Valhalla at Ubisoft Forward, a showcase on July 12 where Ubisoft will presenting new games and more.

