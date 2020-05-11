While Assassin's Creed Valhalla is looking to move the franchise forward in many ways, a composer who worked on the series several games ago is returning. Jesper Kyd, well-known for his work composing for Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed: Revelations, is returning to help compose the soundtrack for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

As seen here on the German Uplay storefront, Jesper Kyd is listed as one of the composers for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla soundtrack, alongside Sarah Schachner and Einar Selvik. Schachner is no stranger to the franchise, having worked as the composer on Assassin's Creed Origins. Meanwhile, Selvik composed for the TV show Vikings.