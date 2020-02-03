What you need to know Artist Simon Weckert was able to create a virtual traffic jam in Google Maps using a cartful of smartphones.

He took advantage of Google Maps crowdsourcing capabilities by running navigation on 99 phones and pulling them through the streets of Germany in a wagon.

This caused the streets to light up as congested on Google Maps which could lead to drivers being rerouted to other roads.

Google Maps is arguably one of the best tools that Google has ever created. Millions of people make use of it every day, whether it is to discover a new location, or simply to help you navigate to work and back. One of the main reasons people love to use it, is to try to avoid traffic jams, finding the quickest route from point A to point B. Google is able to estimate traffic largely because of the popularity of Maps, utilizing the number of users who have the app open to gauge how congested the roads are. However, one of Google Maps' biggest strengths could also be its biggest weakness, as shown in this video from a German artist.