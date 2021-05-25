What you need to know The ARM v9 architecture for mobile includes the new Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 core design.

The Mali G710 GPU offers better performance and Machine Learning capabilities while also being more efficient.

AI performance has been boosted up to 700% across CPU, GPU, and co-processor cores.

Arm has announced the future of mobile CPU design with the unveiling of its v9 specification for mobile computing. We first learned of Arm's v9 platform in March 2021, where the focus was purely on the high-level architecture changes, but today's announcement focuses on the new design for the Arm platform specification. Arm doesn't sell mobile chips, but it produces and licenses the base design that every chip maker — including Qualcomm and Apple — use to build the chips that go inside the best Android phones we love so much. The overall theme of the new architecture isn't surprising: better performance, better efficiency, better security, and better machine learning and AI performance. This is exactly what anyone would have expected to see and comes as no surprise. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Starting from the top, the new Cortex-X2 design builds off its predecessor to provide up to 40% better performance for mobile devices including Arm-based laptops. The Cortex-X1 design proved to be a success and Qualcomm used the design in its Snapdragon 888 to power many of the current flagship phones.