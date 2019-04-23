A video doorbell from Arlo is on the horizon. The product has been confirmed by Arlo and partner I-View Now in joint press releases at their respective websites, first spotted by Zatz Not Funny. While Arlo's home security cameras have proven popular with consumers, a video doorbell has been notable absent from the company's product lineup. The company even released a smart doorbell without a camera late last year with the Arlo Audio Doorbell.

The Video Doorbell is featured in a graphic at I-View's site which lists it as "Coming soon!" and lists features such as two-way audio and 2MP full HD video. Arlo describes it as "a new video doorbell solution to further expand Arlo's offering into the security market".