A video doorbell from Arlo is on the horizon. The product has been confirmed by Arlo and partner I-View Now in joint press releases at their respective websites, first spotted by Zatz Not Funny. While Arlo's home security cameras have proven popular with consumers, a video doorbell has been notable absent from the company's product lineup. The company even released a smart doorbell without a camera late last year with the Arlo Audio Doorbell.
The Video Doorbell is featured in a graphic at I-View's site which lists it as "Coming soon!" and lists features such as two-way audio and 2MP full HD video. Arlo describes it as "a new video doorbell solution to further expand Arlo's offering into the security market".
Arlo's future lineup will be expanding to include a new video doorbell with 2MP Full HD video quality, wide field-of-view and crystal-clear two-way audio, all-in-one unit for those that prefer a unified video and audio smart entry solution. For added ease and versatility, the new video doorbell can connect to existing digital and mechanical door chimes.
Previously, those that were all-in on the Arlo ecosystem had to rely on pairing up and Arlo security cameras with their Arlo Audio Doorbell to replicate what integrated solutions like the Ring Video Doorbell or Nest Hello offer. The now Video Doorbell will provide the Arlo-branded all-in-one solution many have been waiting for.
There's no pricing or release date information available at present, nor any details on what platforms the new Video Doorbell will support.
