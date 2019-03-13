Shine bright Ring Smart Lights Wire-free wizard Arlo Smart Security Lights Ring has a rather intriguing option here with its new Smart Lights. While sharing many of the same "specs" as the Arlo, Ring includes two lights in its starter pack for less than Arlo's single-camera setup. $100 at Amazon Pros Base package includes two lights

Easily group with other Ring smart lights

Excellent weather resistance Cons Limited to Alexa compatibility

Larger footprint The Arlo Smart Security Light is a great option for those looking to add security lights to their Arlo camera systems. While the light is just as bright as the Ring, there is an added bonus of customizable LED's, and the ease of a wire-free setup. $105 at Amazon Pros Doesn't need to be wired to a lighting fixture

Full-color LED customization

Integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, and more Cons Only one light included in the starter pack

Slightly lower weatherproofing rating

On the outside looking, both the Ring and Arlo smart light options seem to be practically interchangeable. But there are a few minor differences that help set the Ring apart from its competition.

Newcomer breakdown

Getting the basics out of the way, the Ring Smart Lights sport (slightly) better weather resistance, although these do not operate at the same temperature range as the Arlo option. Plus, the Ring lights have a larger footprint, which is definitely something to consider when it comes to where you can place these lights.

Ring Smart Lights Arlo Smart Security Light Weather Resistance IP66 IP66 Max Brightness 400 Lumens 400 Lumens Dimensions 6.42" x 3.82" x 4.65" 3.9" x 2.8" x 2.3" Operating Temperature -4°F to 122°F -14° F to 113° F Adjustable ✔️ ✔️ Motion Detection ✔️ ✔️ Wire-free ✔️ ✔️ Scheduling ✔️ ✔️ Subscription ❌ ❌ Color-changing ❌ ✔️

Both are wire-free, meaning that you won't have to worry about trying to hide any ugly wires on the outside of your home. Additionally, both the Ring and Arlo smart lights sport motion detection and are adjustable.

Where the Arlo excels comes regarding the light itself, as there are color-changing LED's built-in. This is excellent if you want to have a party in the summer and want some different lights to set the mood.

Both of these smart lights have a brightness of 400 lumens, so there is really no difference on that front. Tthe Ring is limited to Alexa and IFTTT, which makes sense considering Ring is now owned by Amazon, but Arlo's smart light not only supports Alexa and IFTTT also Google Assistant, so you basically have your choice of smart home assistant.

What really keeps standing out with the Ring option is the pricing when compared to Arlo's smart light. The Ring starter kit includes two spotlights, along with the Bridge that is needed to make all the magic happen. Arlo's smart light bundle includes just one-light and the Arlo Bridge, which is also needed to make everything work properly.

When looking at the two-pack light bundle from Arlo, the price jumps to $185, which can be a tough pill to swallow for some color-changing LED's. But let's be honest, if money is no object, then you really couldn't go wrong with either the Arlo or Ring.

Shine bright Ring Smart Lights Ring's decision to include two lights in its starter pack proves to be the difference. The Ring Smart Lighting Spotlight is a great option for those tied to the Ring ecosystem, or are looking to get started. The fact that you get two lights and the Bridge for $100 is tough to pass up on. $100 at Amazon

Wire-free wiz Arlo Smart Security Lights Being able to place the Arlo Smart Lights anywhere on your property is extremely convenient. Arlo may not have packed as many lights as possible into its Smart Light, but this solution is completely wireless and more customizable. $105 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.