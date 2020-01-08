Looking back on this past decade, something that really stands out to us is the Nexus 7 — both the 2012 and 2013 models.
The Nexus 7 was praised for offering an incredible Android experience in a compact package at a price that you just couldn't argue with. Now, it's nothing more than a distant memory. Or is it?
Someone in our AC forums recently mentioned that they're still using a Nexus 7, and are even thinking about buying another one here in 2020.
This discussion made us curious — Are you still using a Nexus 7 in 2020?
