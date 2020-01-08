Nexus 7 2012 and 2013 togetherSource: Android Central

Looking back on this past decade, something that really stands out to us is the Nexus 7 — both the 2012 and 2013 models.

The Nexus 7 was praised for offering an incredible Android experience in a compact package at a price that you just couldn't argue with. Now, it's nothing more than a distant memory. Or is it?

Someone in our AC forums recently mentioned that they're still using a Nexus 7, and are even thinking about buying another one here in 2020.

Android Central Question

Just looking for some advice. I love my Nexus 7 but it was getting too old and unresponsive. I would have to re-start almost once or twice a week to get it to respond. I bought a Lenovo tab 4 8 and have mixed feelings about keeping it. It's heavier and has a hard drive which is a bit noisy and buzzing. I would return it and buy another Nexus 7 but they are getting pretty old at this point and...

TgeekB

Outdated. Unsafe if no longer getting security updates. There are too many choices to buy an old device like that.

belodion

My Nexus 7/2 is as good as when new. If I wanted another tablet, I'd buy again if available in preference to many of the current offerings. That's how good, in my judgment, it is.

hallux

I wouldn't get another Nexus 7, for the reasons mentioned above. It's getting up there in age and the latest version of Android is 5.1.1, which is going to start losing developer and feature support quicker than you might hope. Quality tablets to replace it (other than expediency of updates) - the Samsung Tab S line is a solid choice, but those only come in larger sizes. I'm not aware of...

This discussion made us curious — Are you still using a Nexus 7 in 2020?

