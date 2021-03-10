What you need to know The Huawei P50 Pro will retain a premium design.

Details of the unique camera system are still unknown.

Huawei will include dual speakers and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

When the Huawei P50 Pro was first leaked back in December, there wasn't much to really go off of other than being able to see the centered hole-punch selfie camera. But @OnLeaks is back at it with a lot more information for what's to come regarding the design of the P50 Pro, and it's definitely something different. In the latest leak, we get a glimpse at what the overall design will be, including the front, sides, and back of the phone. @OnLeaks shared that the P50 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display with "slightly curved" edges, along with "extremely thin" bezels around all four sides. There's no mention of the display resolution, nor do we know whether Huawei will include a faster refresh rate. Assumptions can be made that this will be the bell-of-the-ball, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ display, considering that this is likely to be a contender for one of the best Android phones of the year.