What you need to know
- The Huawei P50 Pro will retain a premium design.
- Details of the unique camera system are still unknown.
- Huawei will include dual speakers and an under-display fingerprint scanner.
When the Huawei P50 Pro was first leaked back in December, there wasn't much to really go off of other than being able to see the centered hole-punch selfie camera. But @OnLeaks is back at it with a lot more information for what's to come regarding the design of the P50 Pro, and it's definitely something different.
In the latest leak, we get a glimpse at what the overall design will be, including the front, sides, and back of the phone. @OnLeaks shared that the P50 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display with "slightly curved" edges, along with "extremely thin" bezels around all four sides. There's no mention of the display resolution, nor do we know whether Huawei will include a faster refresh rate. Assumptions can be made that this will be the bell-of-the-ball, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ display, considering that this is likely to be a contender for one of the best Android phones of the year.
The display will house an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and could be the updated model that we've seen from the Samsung Galaxy S21 or a different scanner altogether. @OnLeaks also shared that Huawei will be including a dual-speaker system with the speakers "hidden" in the top and bottom frames. We'll also be getting a built-in IR blaster, which we wish more smartphones included here in the West.
But the real story about the Huawei P50 Pro has nothing to do with bigger and more vibrant displays or the fact that it will reportedly be running HarmonyOS at launch. Nope. It has everything to do with that egg-shaped camera module on the back.
Some have complained that smartphone designs have been pretty stale as of late, and Huawei is definitely looking to buck that trend. Hot on the heels of the super-sleek Mate X2 foldable, the P50 Pro's camera system is shaping up to be one of the most egg-shaped and unique designs that we've ever seen in a smartphone.
Unfortunately, @OnLeaks could not reveal any information about what will be included in those two enormous camera cutouts. Even when turning up the light on the dark renders, there's nothing to see, so we aren't sure whether there will be one large camera sensor with the flash and laser autofocus built into the second cutout.
While Huawei continues to try and make its way back into the U.S. in some capacity, the company is still making waves with unique and, truthfully, awesome design choices.
