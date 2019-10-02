Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are two beasts in the Android smartphone space. These devices represent the best of what Samsung has to offer in 2019, with some of the highlights being excellent AMOLED displays, great cameras, and fast performance (just to name a few).

Even though we're big fans of the Note 10 series around these parts, as are many of our AC forum members, that's not to say that everyone who buys the phone is 100% happy with it.

In fact, some people that decided to pick the phone up might be having second thoughts about their purchase.

polbit

To start with, I've had Notes since Note 2, with few big-screen iPhones sprinkled in-between. Recently went from Note 8 to Note 9, and now just got 10+. My problem is, for the first time in Note line it seems like a regression to me. I survived Note 8 crappy battery, and Note 9 was a real upgrade. Note 10+, other than the bigger screen, is driving me nuts with the finger scanner, power button on...

amyf27

I upgraded from the Note 9. For me, it's hands down a kick a** better phone. Now - I have a Sprint model - perhaps other carrier models or unlocked models or depending on the size (mine's 256 gb) those things may affect it. Or - maybe yours has issues. I do a ton of stuff on mine, day in and out and have no issues. Run delivery apps, social media sites, emails, texts, and so on.

jhimmel

I upgraded from a Note 9, but only because I killed it with water damage. I would not have upgraded otherwise - the 9 was fine. The 10 Plus is a good phone, but I'm missing the LED notifications and I don't like the FPS. Overall, I'm happy with it, but I'd say I was just as happy with the 9. Also, I'm having a problem with Smartview that I didn't have on the 9, and it seems I'm not the only one....

What about you? Are you having second thoughts about the Note 10?

