Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are two beasts in the Android smartphone space. These devices represent the best of what Samsung has to offer in 2019, with some of the highlights being excellent AMOLED displays, great cameras, and fast performance (just to name a few).

Even though we're big fans of the Note 10 series around these parts, as are many of our AC forum members, that's not to say that everyone who buys the phone is 100% happy with it.

In fact, some people that decided to pick the phone up might be having second thoughts about their purchase.