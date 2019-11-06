With each Pixel release, it seems like Google is met with some sort of criticism. The Pixel 2 XL had a trash display, the Pixel 3 series had bad RAM management, and the Pixel 4 has become notorious for poor battery life.

A lot of Pixel 4 reviews have shed the phone in a negative light, but taking a gander through our AC forums, many of our members are quite happy with the phone.

Here's what some of them have to say.