With each Pixel release, it seems like Google is met with some sort of criticism. The Pixel 2 XL had a trash display, the Pixel 3 series had bad RAM management, and the Pixel 4 has become notorious for poor battery life.

A lot of Pixel 4 reviews have shed the phone in a negative light, but taking a gander through our AC forums, many of our members are quite happy with the phone.

Here's what some of them have to say.

mck2018

With all the negative reviews/threads surrounding this phone I felt i should do my part and stop by to mention how much i am enjoying this phone. I have always used Android phones, I owned the first Pixel XL on Verizon when it came out. I never planned on buying the Pixel, I was kind of forced into it with the exploding Note 7 event. I wasn't too thrilled at first, I had been using the...

dmxjago

I feel the same way as you. Ever since I got the Nexus 6p and experienced stick Android since then I upgraded every year to the pixel XL, pixel 2 xl, pixel 3 XL and now the pixel 4 XL. The way things are going I can see myself continuing to stick with Google and the pixel line up. I enjoy it and my XL 4 is averaging 6hours to 6hrs and 40 mins with about 5-10% left.

idiotekniques

ditto. The Pixel 4 XL is an exceptional device that is not perfect, but probably the best android device out there.

John Oliver1

I love my Pixel 4 XL. I have only had it a few days and so far for me it is the best phone I have owned. I was always a Samsung person. Mainly for the excellent cameras that they had on the phones. I had been hearing about the cameras on the Pixel phones and wanted to give them a try. I did an early upgrade from my year-old Note 9 to the Pixel 4 XL and all I can say is WOW. This phone is...

What about you? Are you happy with the Pixel 4?

