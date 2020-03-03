Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

As you likely know by now, one of the most notable features on the Galaxy S20 is its 120Hz display. It's the first phone from Samsung to go beyond the traditional 60Hz refresh rate, and it makes everything look smoother and more fluid.

There's no denying just how good the 120Hz functionality looks on the S20, but it also results in the phone using more battery life.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this, saying:

dario12v

The 2 main reasons I'm trading my note 10+ for a s20 ultra (512 gb unlocked) Are the camera and battery life (I'm on my phone all day and note 10+ has died on me plenty of times ) my day including gym , commute to work (NYC subway) and back is 12 1/2 to 13 hours So I definitely need my battery to last that long (Can't charge at work) No point in having 120hz if the phone is dead in my...

Reply
Bkdodger1

I think you will be just fine at 60hz during work hours ...I saw a video this weekend with it at 120hz with heavy recording and such it went till 9pm from morning ...you should be good ...

Reply
BlackZeppelin

If you're out and about and need maximum battery life,this is what I suggest; FHD only 60 Hz refresh Mobile connection set to 3G. Mobile data and location off. And...... If you're out and about and you really want to go all out, enable developer mode and go into "simulate colour space" &gt; "monochromacy". This will turn all your display into black and white. If for eg, you plan a day...

Reply

This got us to wondering — Are you going to use 60Hz or 120Hz on your Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.