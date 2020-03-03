As you likely know by now, one of the most notable features on the Galaxy S20 is its 120Hz display. It's the first phone from Samsung to go beyond the traditional 60Hz refresh rate, and it makes everything look smoother and more fluid.
There's no denying just how good the 120Hz functionality looks on the S20, but it also results in the phone using more battery life.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this, saying:
This got us to wondering — Are you going to use 60Hz or 120Hz on your Galaxy S20?
