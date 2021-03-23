We're pretty excited here at AC because the newest phones from OnePlus are going to be unveiled to the world later this morning! That's right, the much-anticipated OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, with their updated internals, refined design, and Hasselblad camera partnership, are sure to tempt many a smartphone lover to upgrade their current device and switch to the newest flagship killer.

Yet as excited as we are for the new OnePlus devices, which are sure to be among the best Android phones of 2021, we haven't heard much from our faithful about them on the AC forums:

We want to hear from you — Are you going to upgrade to a new OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro? Why, or why not?

Join the conversation in the forums!