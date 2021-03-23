OnePlus 8 ProSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

We're pretty excited here at AC because the newest phones from OnePlus are going to be unveiled to the world later this morning! That's right, the much-anticipated OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, with their updated internals, refined design, and Hasselblad camera partnership, are sure to tempt many a smartphone lover to upgrade their current device and switch to the newest flagship killer.

Yet as excited as we are for the new OnePlus devices, which are sure to be among the best Android phones of 2021, we haven't heard much from our faithful about them on the AC forums:

AllenRulz
AllenRulz

From REAL OnePlus owners, how is this company and their phones? How are OS and security updates?

Reply
Ben_70
Ben_70

I'd like to know too. Why is there almost zero buzz over the 9/9 pro in this forum?

Reply
mustang7757
mustang7757

I've had the one plus 6 and 1+7p and I really like this company, security updates were like every 2 or 3 months after a year and OS updates slacked after 1 year compared to Samsung , but I think they get supported 3 years on OS and security. But overall I like their OS and phones no question. Javier P can also chime in

Reply

We want to hear from you — Are you going to upgrade to a new OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro? Why, or why not?

Join the conversation in the forums!

