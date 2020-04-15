Yesterday was a big day for OnePlus. During a live-streamed launch event, the company officially unveiled the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The regular OnePlus 8 is a pretty subtle upgrade from the OnePlus 7T, offering the same 90Hz AMOLED display, a familiar triple rear camera setup, and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor. The OnePlus 8 Pro is easily the more interesting of the two phones, as it's the first OnePlus phone to come with wireless charging, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and offers an official IP68 dust/water resistance rating.

There's no doubt these are both impressive phones, but with starting price tags of $699 and $899, respectively, is anyone actually interested in buying them? Here's what some of our forum members have to say.

What about you? Are you going to buy the OnePlus 8/8 Pro?

Join the conversation in the forums!