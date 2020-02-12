At the very beginning of its Unpacked event yesterday, Samsung didn't waste a single minute and kicked things off by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Z Flip is Samsung's second folding phone, and similar to the Motorola RAZR, it takes the shape of a traditional 6.7-inch smartphone that can be folded in half to become an ultra-portable square. Not only is the form factor different from the Galaxy Fold, but Samsung is also using ultra-thin glass for the folding display instead of plastic — helping to make the Z Flip substantially more durable.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the new gadget.

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to buy the Galaxy Z Flip?