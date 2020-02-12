At the very beginning of its Unpacked event yesterday, Samsung didn't waste a single minute and kicked things off by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip.
The Z Flip is Samsung's second folding phone, and similar to the Motorola RAZR, it takes the shape of a traditional 6.7-inch smartphone that can be folded in half to become an ultra-portable square. Not only is the form factor different from the Galaxy Fold, but Samsung is also using ultra-thin glass for the folding display instead of plastic — helping to make the Z Flip substantially more durable.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the new gadget.
Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to buy the Galaxy Z Flip?
Where to find the Disney Plus apps for download: Every platform in 2019
Disney+ has arrived and with it a whole host of ways to watch! We have a list of as many as we could find.
What you need to know about Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung's second folding phone is here, but it looks a lot different than the Galaxy Fold. Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Flip!
With the S20 Ultra, Samsung is finally taking phone cameras seriously
Samsung's been coasting on its cameras for years, but with the Galaxy S20 series, and especially the S20 Ultra, things are changing for the better.
The Galaxy S20 is available in four great colors — here's the best one
The Galaxy S20 is one of the most well-rounded phones of the year, and it also happens to come in a bunch of different colors. Here's how to pick the best one.