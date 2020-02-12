Samsung Galaxy Z FlipSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

At the very beginning of its Unpacked event yesterday, Samsung didn't waste a single minute and kicked things off by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Z Flip is Samsung's second folding phone, and similar to the Motorola RAZR, it takes the shape of a traditional 6.7-inch smartphone that can be folded in half to become an ultra-portable square. Not only is the form factor different from the Galaxy Fold, but Samsung is also using ultra-thin glass for the folding display instead of plastic — helping to make the Z Flip substantially more durable.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the new gadget.

mustang7757

No interest at this point .

trido#AC

Yes be getting the black at 1380 ordering friday.

o4liberty

It looks a hell of a lot better than the new Razr! Looks like the screen is glass and the fit and finish is much better. The price is out of line unless they have a trade in that worth the trade. Pricing is getting way out of hand for smartphone anymore who can afford to pay these prices every year plus the value drops as fast as cars do.

Johnston212

Given how ugly they made it, no. Now if they could get those specs into the RAZR, then I would be interested.

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to buy the Galaxy Z Flip?