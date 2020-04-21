Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Devices like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Pixel 4 XL, and other high-end phones are a lot of fun to talk about. They're equipped with the very latest specs, often come with features not found in cheaper handsets, and give off a premium/high-end essence.

That said, when it comes time to actually buy a phone, coughing up $1000 or more can make these devices a lot less appealing — especially when you consider the constantly growing market for mid-range and budget models.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about their overall disinterest in flagship phones, saying:

BlackZeppelin

Hi all. My first flagship was the Galaxy S5 and my next and current one is the Note 9. But even I am starting to become disillusioned with flagship phones. It's a number of things. It's not just the price, but the price vs value. My note 9 cost me $1500 here in Australia and whilst it was a lot of money, I didn't baulk at getting it as it was a huge jump over the S5. The S20 Ultra, the...

tuckertje01

I went from Galaxy S2 to S5, then S8+. Since I keep my phones for 3 years, the logical choice would now be S20+ or Ultra. But since prices are way too high for me now. I've now purchased the S10 Lite and I don't regret it. It has flat screen which I like better, super fast processor, 128gb and a battery that lasts 2 days most of the time. I'm very happy with my choice. The only negative for me is...

Kirstein Gourlay

The Exynos version of the S20 ultra has overheating issues and autofocus issues and a terrible battery life. Mr Whosetheboss did a video saying that the difference between the snapdragon and the exynos versions of the same phone were like two different phones and the exynos is completely inferior. I bought an S10+ with an Exynos chip for £700 in January. It has been a brilliant phone and I am...

ThrottleJohnny

For me I'd rather buy pre generation flagship phones. The best buys out there right now are the S10, iPhone XS, One Plus 7t and Pixel 4. And you have to make very few compromises when you go for those. Plus, they've already had plenty of software updates so often they're running in peak condition.

All of this talk got us to wondering — Are you getting tired of flagship smartphones?

