Devices like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Pixel 4 XL, and other high-end phones are a lot of fun to talk about. They're equipped with the very latest specs, often come with features not found in cheaper handsets, and give off a premium/high-end essence.
That said, when it comes time to actually buy a phone, coughing up $1000 or more can make these devices a lot less appealing — especially when you consider the constantly growing market for mid-range and budget models.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about their overall disinterest in flagship phones, saying:
All of this talk got us to wondering — Are you getting tired of flagship smartphones?
