LG's presence in the Android space has certainly seen better days. The company continues to kick out new smartphones year after year, but they never seem to grab an audience the same way devices from Samsung, Apple, and others do.

Following the relatively boring and modest LG V60, LG's second Android device of 2020 is expected to be quite different from past releases. What was expected to be the LG G9, the LG Velvet was teased by the company over the weekend — showcasing the phone's arc glass, unique rear camera modules, and more.

The teaser got a few of our AC forum members talking, with some of their initial thoughts being as follows:

