Best answer: Yes. While we don't have any details as to how many romance options will be available, you are going to be able to take part in different romances over the course of the game.

Are there romance options in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Speaking with Eurogamer, lead producer Julien Laferrière confirmed that romances are a part of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Playing as a male or female Eivor, you can choose to engage in romances if you so choose. These will likely take place around the village settlement, where the consequences of your decisions will cause different characters and scenery to change over time.

Due to the phrasing, it seems like engaging in these romances is optional. In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, romances were all treated separate from each other, with no consequences for partaking in each one. Given the increased RPG focus here, that may no longer be the case.

You can learn more about Eivor, the lead character in the game, right here. We're also sure to learn more as we get closer to the release date.

What about same-sex romances?

Narrative director Darby McDevitt confirmed that all types of romances are going to be available in the game. Much like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, this will include both heterosexual and homesexual romances.

"Yeah — there's a lot of romances to have that can be found all over the map," he said, "and you can choose how to approach them any way you see fit."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release Holiday 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia.