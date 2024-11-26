Samsung brings mobile cloud gaming to Galaxy phones, moving it out of beta

What you need to know

Samsung finally brings mobile cloud gaming out of beta for North America.

The new feature allows users to stream mobile games via a hub instead of locally installing them on their Galaxy phone.

Users will be able to stream games featured within in-app ads, and games are streamed via the Galaxy store.

Samsung finally announced the anticipated mobile cloud gaming platform for North America, moving it out of beta, which was released last year.

The announcement came through a newsroom post on the company’s website—spotted by 9to5Google—and is already live through Samsung Gaming Hub. In the post, Samsung describes the new platform as a means to play “full-fledged Android games” instantly without the need to download the game on your Galaxy device.

The aim is to make mobile gaming accessible, like streaming video, without the need to download the full game to the device. Samsung also notes that in addition to bringing such benefits to the players, it will also reduce latency and increase efficiency and scale for game publishers.

Samsung has also noted that during the beta phase of cloud gaming, the company has noticed “instant access to games dramatically increase user acquisition performance with a 50% conversion from initial click to game start,” which is believed to be a 10x improvement over the industry average.

(Image credit: Android Central)

“During the beta, cloud gaming on Galaxy devices also experienced substantial growth with a 149% increase in monthly active users year-over-year in the United States and Canada,” the company further mentioned in the aforementioned post.

As 9to5 notes, unlike other cloud gaming services where PC/console games are ported to mobile handsets, Samsung’s approach appears rather different as it focuses solely on mobile games you can already play on Galaxy phones.

The publication further cites game titles in the Gaming Hub under the newly announced cloud mobile gaming, including Monopoly Go!, Homescapes, and Marvel Contest of Champions. To start playing, you can access these titles instantly through the Samsung Gaming Hub app.

The streaming of these games is believed to start instantaneously; however, there seems to be a drop in resolution compared to the downloaded title. Since cloud gaming allows multiple titles, the drop in resolution seems negligible at this point.

Users have to bear in mind that they should have a Samsung account to access the Gaming Hub and these titles. Lastly, these cloud gaming titles also worked on Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable phone.