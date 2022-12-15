YouTube wants to bring its video queue to smartphones, and you can test it now

What you need to know

YouTube begins testing a new queue feature for Android and iOS users.

Premium members can begin testing adding videos to their queue with the exclusion of YouTube Shorts.

Users can test these new features until January 28.

YouTube is testing a feature for Android and iOS users that has long existed for those using the web version of the platform.

As spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube is making its new "Add to Queue" feature available for Android and iOS users for a limited time. This test is currently only available for YouTube Premium members to mess around with. To get into trying the new feature, tap your Profile icon > Settings > Try new features.

Add to queue on the web functions by clicking on the three-dot icon that appears after hovering over a video and then adding it to your queue. Eligible mobile testers will find this pretty much remains the same for them, as well. However, YouTube has slightly changed the wording, so testers will find their option says "Play last in queue."

After tapping this, YouTube will display a menu at the bottom of your screen containing your video queue. YouTube has enabled users to rearrange the order of videos by dragging them around. Additionally, you can also remove a video from the queue by swiping it left.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Queues are only temporary and exist while you're on the platform to watch a series of videos in the order of your choosing. While on the web version of YouTube, clicking the "X" or closing the window dismisses the queue entirely, mobile devices test a similar version. Swiping the collapsed version of the queue menu at the bottom of your screen away will delete the entire list of ordered videos.

Additionally, if you have a queue open and play another video, that video will be added to the end of the queue.

In this test, this queue is labeled as a "Premium feature," with YouTube Shorts being excluded from being added to a queue. YouTube's in-app notice for Android and iOS users will inform you that the testing phase lasts until January 28, 2023. This gives both the platform and the testers over a month to play around with the feature and offer any potential feedback.

It's also unclear if or when this feature will make it to the live build or if it will at all. And if it does, will it remain Premium-only?