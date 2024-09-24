X's (Twitter) block button is losing its bite

What you need to know

X is revamping the block feature, allowing blocked users to see public content.

The update aims to fix a loophole that let users bypass blocks with alternate accounts, allowing them to still view and interact with content.

Blocked users won’t be able to engage but can still lurk, leaving many feeling uneasy about potential harassment.

X (formerly Twitter) is overhauling how the block feature works, with Elon Musk confirming that all public content will be viewable, even if you've blocked someone, which could totally change how privacy and interactions work on the platform.

Independent app researcher Nima Owji was the first to spill the news about X/Twitter's upcoming block feature update. Musk later corroborated it, saying it’s been a long time coming.

High time this happened. The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post.September 23, 2024

An insider at X told The Verge that the upcoming block feature update is aimed at closing a loophole where users could bypass blocks by switching to another account. This flaw let people still view and interact with content from accounts that had blocked them.

The news about X's block feature change has sparked a lot of buzz and speculation. Some think it’s a move to ensure everyone still sees ads, while others worry it could make handling harassment on the platform even harder.

With respect, I think this is a bad idea. There are many reasons somebody may not want certain individuals from easily seeing all their public posts. There are some REALLY bad actors on social media, sadly.September 23, 2024

That's because while blocked users on the platform can’t engage with your posts, they’ll still get to lurk and watch. Unsurprisingly, people aren’t thrilled and are already saying this could just make harassment easier.

So far, X hasn’t fully ditched the block feature, but it keeps changing how it works. In May, the company revealed that if someone you’ve blocked replies to your post, you’ll still be able to see that reply. X said this change was essential to keep the block feature in line with its goal of being an open platform.

Musk hasn’t held back on his dislike for the block feature. Last year, he tweeted that blocking people “makes no sense” and suggested muting instead. Then, in August, he even hinted that the block option might be getting the axe altogether.

By backtracking on its earlier promise to completely scrap the block feature and instead allowing it to still limit engagement, X is trying to play it safe. This shift aims to cut down on the stalking and harassment that would probably explode if it just got rid of blocking entirely.